Angelina County has confirmed seven new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the total cases to 86, according to the Angelina County & Cities Health District.
The health district said they’ve conducted 645 tests so far. There have been 37 recovered and one hospitalized.
In the total partnership, the health district is reporting 141 positive cases, out of 987 tests completed.
There are 30 positive cases in Polk County, which has conducted 186 tests. They’ve had 11 recoveries.
There are 21 positive tests in San Augustine, which has had 62 tests. They’ve had seven recoveries, two hospitalizations and one death.
In the “other counties,” there have been four positive cases out of 94 tests.
Nacogdoches County announced they had 184 people confirmed positive on Monday night. This included three additional deaths, bringing that total to 11.
