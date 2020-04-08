Lufkin’s City Council on Tuesday postponed the 2020 municipal election until Nov. 3, unless another, earlier date is recommended.
As COVID-19 began spreading, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing for municipalities to postpone elections to ensure voter safety. Texas secretary of state Ruth R. Hughs on Monday told municipalities to delay their elections.
“If you don’t move your May 2 election, you are subjecting voters to health risks and potential criminal violations,” director of elections Keith Ingram wrote in an email to local election officials. “Failure to postpone your election will put your election at severe risk for an election contest.”
This year, the city’s only contested race is for the Ward 6 spot. Incumbent Sarah Murray said she wasn’t running again, but will remain a council member until the postponed election can take place.
Hudson, Hudson ISD, Burke and Huntington previously canceled elections because there were no contested races. The city of Zavalla on Monday postponed its election until November.
The council also approved a budget amendment appropriating funds for the Casper Street Reconstruction Project. Casper Street shoots off Raguet Street to the east just before A&J Auto Sales.
In February 2019, the council authorized an application to the Texas Community Development Block Grant program. The city was awarded $275,000, to be used on engineering, administration and reconstruction of Casper Street.
A contract with the Texas Department of Agriculture began on Jan. 1, 2020, and will expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
In other business, the council also:
■ Approved a zone change for property at 624 W. Frank Ave. to “Local Business” on first reading.
On second reading, the council approved:
■ An ordinance regulating emergency medical service and private ambulance services in the city.
■ A budget amendment to provide money from the general fund, water and wastewater fund and the solid waste and recycling fund in response to COVID-19.
