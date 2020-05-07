‘‘Heads in beds’’ is a common refrain in the hospitality industry. It’s not much of a stretch to argue it’s the industry’s sole reason for existence: to sell hotel rooms and increase occupancy rates.
That obviously benefits the hotel, but it also benefits the city by putting money back into the hotel/motel sales tax fund. Those funds are used, in part, to advertise all the different events and attractions that draw people to Lufkin.
Events like the Texas State Forest Festival or the Neches River Rendezvous don’t happen by accident. All the fishing tournaments on Sam Rayburn Reservoir or softball tournaments at Kit McConnico Park don’t just happen, either. And lest anyone forget, Crown Colony Country Club remains one of the premier golf courses in the state.
Each of those events is a reason for someone from out of town to come to Lufkin. But more importantly, each of those events is another reason for those visitors to spend money locally — buying gas, shopping, eating at restaurants and staying in hotels.
Or at least it was before COVID-19, the coronavirus, struck. Business closings and travel restrictions have wreaked havoc on every segment of the economy, but perhaps none more harshly than the hotel and motel industry.
Hotels and motels in Lufkin have been charged a base sewage rate regardless of occupancy. Business owners would then come back to the city in January to tell them how many rooms were occupied and a credit could be applied for the next year.
But because the pandemic has shut down most travel, the hotels are being hit with bills that are reflective of a full hotel rather than one that is barely occupied.
Lufkin’s City Council took a step toward helping members of the Lufkin Hotel/Motel Association by approving the second reading of an ordinance amendment changing the ordinance’s language to reflect the city’s operations. Credits would be handled quarterly, rather than annually, under the terms of the amendment.
It’s a start, but the hotel and motel owners asked the council to take it two steps further.
■ First, hotel and motel owners want their sewage bills to reflect usage, rather than occupancy. “If they’re not occupied, why are you charging us?” Victor Patel asked.
■ Second, the owners said the city charges their properties extra for sewage when a hotel is full.
Neither scenario is fair to hotel and motel owners.
City manager Keith Wright met with the group for several minutes following the council meeting to discuss the issue and the possibility of finding a solution during future meetings.
Travel bans and social distancing efforts have decimated the demand for rooms. With Americans hunkering down to ride out the pandemic, actively helping small businesses that are struggling is more palatable than standing by as lodging companies close properties and put more East Texans out of work.
