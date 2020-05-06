NACOGDOCHES — The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported two more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, bringing total confirmed cases to 186.
“One case is related to a long-term care facility,” the office stated in a release, “and the other is from a household with a previously reported case.”
Cases announced Wednesday include a woman in her 90s and a man in his 50s, both living within city limits.
Out of the county’s total cases, an estimated 48 have recovered and 11 have died. A local testing site has administered 985 tests as of Wednesday.
A local call center is continuing to screen people for the virus between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at 468-4787. A dashboard with local case numbers is available at tinyurl.com/NACCOVID19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.