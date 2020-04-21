Angelina College trustees approved a resolution allowing the college to delegate certain authority to the college president during the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.
“We may want to consider, as a board, adding a college policy at some future date that addresses these sorts of things,” college president Michael Simon said. “Most of our emergency powers are relatively short lived. … I don’t think we’ve ever considered a situation like this that goes on months at a time and be extremely disruptive.”
Board president Dr. Sydney Roberts said he thought it would be a good idea to put together a committee to draw up a more permanent policy addressing the specifics on what to do in a time of extended emergency.
Simon reported the college will be receiving money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in the form of direct student aid of $1.3 million and a similar amount in institutional funds to help the college deal with expenses having to do with the emergency, like laptops unexpectedly bought for staff.
“It (institutional funds) can also be used to help the college prepare for future issues like this,” Simon said. “One of the things we’re talking about is moving more of our systems into a cloud-based environment that would facilitate working from home. That would be useful even if we were shut down during a hurricane.”
Simon said the college is also working on a phased plan for returning to normal operations. Currently, access to the college is restricted to a list of about 60 essential personnel. Phase one of the plan would broaden that list to include employees who can’t work from home or who need to come use the college’s technology, as well as letting students with incompletes come in to complete courses.
Phase two would extend further, allowing more people on campus, allowing the public to access offices, and phase three would be a return to normal operations.
“All of these phases will be triggered by and move forward at the pace of advice from the medical professionals in our community health district and what the state and local authorities are saying in terms of their orders,” Simon said. “We just want to make sure we communicate with our employees how this plan would work, when they might expect to come back.”
The college has just started registering people for summer courses, so it is too early to say if enrollment is good, bad or indifferent, Simon said. However, numbers are about the same number enrolled as last summer.
“We are experiencing more drops in spring,” Simon said. ‘‘So it’s really kind of a mixed picture, and I don’t know if we will have a clear picture or snapshot of what to expect for some time.”
Some of the sister institutions are seeing a decline in enrollment of about 50%, he said.
The board also tabled a proposal to replace the roof of the science and math building.
“When we started the process of getting the bids for this project, we were not as deep into the COVID-19 crisis as we are today,” Simon said. “I consulted with Chris Sullivan, and he talked to Steve Capps, our physical plant manager, and our sense is that we would like to ask the board to table this one for this month. We can patch the roof where it’s leaking. This is a repair that needs to happen, but we think committing $150,000 roughly for roof repair in the current environment may not be the best choice.”
Sullivan, vice president of business affairs and in-house counsel, said bids went out through the state’s bidding process and Merit Roofing won, coming in just under $150,000. Board member Robert Pouland asked if the college had considered any local companies. Simon said they may rebid in the future to allow that.
The board also approved the Annual Personnel Plan. Simon said this is a part of the normal budget development process. The college establishes the full-time positions administration would like to fill in the upcoming year to give the board a sense of where the college stands in staffing.
“This gives you a sense of how many people are in each of the major divisions, and it gives you names for those folks who are incumbent and it also notes where there’s a vacancy we would like to fill,” Simon said.
The board authorizes those positions, so the college did not have to ask for authorization to fill them, he said.
The board also approved changes to the November election details. Simon said he received new information from the county about differences between the May and November elections.
Early voting happens at district polling locations in November instead of at the college like it does in May. Additionally, mail-in ballots have all city and county elections listed on one ballot mailed out by the county rather than individual ballots mailed out by the individual schools and cities.
The board discussed a revision to board policy EGA Regulation Academic Achievement: Grading. Simon said this is handled through the president’s office typically, but he wanted the board to see it.
The revision takes into account a prolonged emergency situation, Simon said. Normally, to receive an “incomplete” on a transcript, a student has to have completed 75% of the class and has had something happen outside his or her control like a car accident or health emergency.
Then the student must finish the coursework in a prescribed time.
This policy change says when one of these emergencies happen, regardless of when they happen in the school year, if a college president declares there has been an emergency that will significantly impair normal operations, the vice president of academic affairs is authorized to issue “incompletes” to any student who is affected by that emergency and then they have an extended period of time to complete the academic work and replace the incomplete grade with a letter grade.
Students would not retake the full course and would not be responsible to pay additional fees.
“So many aspects of our operation have had to think on their feet in a relatively short period of time with how are we going to address these circumstances,” Simon said. “I just thought this was a good example of us doing that institutionally.”
The board also approved a motion to use online services for self evaluation and to take a data/cyber security training from Safe Colleges. Both are required by law.
