The powers given by law to a governor, mayor and county judge in a declared state of disaster are astonishing. No reasonable elected official would ever desire to exercise them.
But these are times no reasonable elected official could have anticipated. I can only hope that, if decisions I have made in our current state of local disaster have hurt a local business or resident of the City of Lufkin, I will be forgiven.
We are facing a true crisis in the novel coronavirus — one that will likely result in the death of some of our residents and friends.
We will get through this difficult time but the spread of the virus, and the deaths that could result, can be limited by decisions your elected officials make.
But, whether those decisions will prevent the spread of the virus and save lives cannot possibly be known with certainty before the decisions are made.
It is often an unfortunate side effect of crisis that it tends to drive a wedge between those who are otherwise close in times of peace — husbands and wives, government officials and constituents, and even elected officials and other elected officials.
This is because crisis tends to fray nerves and intensify feelings and opinions. And the heat crisis naturally generates doesn’t tend to make us more reasonable; it tends to make us feel things more strongly and think about them less reasonably.
I have outstanding colleagues in the city council — councilmembers as concerned for the good of the residents of Lufkin as I am. I do not know what I would do without them, especially now.
And I have available highly qualified medical advisers and emergency management specialists. I highly value their training and opinions. We are fortunate to have them in our city.
Fortunately, everyone has an important opinion, all of which are motivated by good will and are heartfelt. And most of them are highly persuasive in one aspect or another.
But, just like my own in one respect, all ideas about how to handle this crisis, are opinions. They may be due much greater weight than my own because they are based on education, training, and experience I do not have. For that I am grateful, and I constantly rely on that education, training and experience.
But, no course of action based on opinion, however supported by facts and experience those opinions may be, can be known to be right or perfect with any degree of certitude, before a decision in crisis is made relying on those opinions.
And that is precisely why I make this appeal for unity to the residents and business owners and leaders of our great city. It is critical that, while we may have strongly held, and differing, opinions, we pull together in one common cause in this time of crisis.
We must remember that we are only human; we cannot be perfect, and it is easier to express an opinion in crisis than it is to make an actual decision based on that opinion — and then live with it without excuse.
We must do all within our power to exercise patience with one another under stress, and, above all, we must exercise charity towards one another, which will overcome a multitude of faults.
The people of Lufkin and Angelina County are strong and resilient. We will make our way through this crisis and our goal is to do sooner rather than later.
The leaders of the city and the county will do everything in our power to put our residents — their lives and their property — ahead of our own personal interests.
May God give us the strength, wisdom and courage we need for the task.
