Pollok-based Totally Under Pressure is pressure washing all shopping carts at Brookshire Brothers locations in Angelina County.
“I just think with all this coronavirus stuff going around, there’s other companies pressure washing stuff people aren’t using, and we want to pressure wash the stuff people are using,” co-owner Reece Hubbard said. “The grocery stores are getting inundated, so we want to clean those for Brookshire Brothers so their customers are safe.”
Hubbard said he and his wife, co-owner Brenda, wanted to offer this service to help the community and to help Brookshire Brothers.
“I live here,” Hubbard said. “I want everybody to be successful, and I want everybody to be healthy. God tells me I should help the community. That’s our job as Christians to give, so this is one of my ways of giving.”
Totally Under Pressure already pressure washes twice a year for the company, but this was an added service they wanted to provide during the COVID-19, coronavirus outbreak.
Hubbard said Brookshire Brothers’ success is important to him.
“They’re a hometown store, so when you buy at Brookshire Brothers, your money stays here,” he said. “They contribute literally, and I can quote this number from my experience, millions of dollars a year back into the community, and you don’t see the other grocery stores doing that.”
Hubbard said the company is here for the community, and if anyone needs any cleaning, don’t hesitate to call. The company will do what they can to offer discounted pricing and help people get things done.
The company offers pressure washing services for commercial and residential property, cement and buildings, as well as parking lot striping in East Texas, Central Texas and Louisiana. For more information, call 414-6474 or visit totallyunderpressure.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.