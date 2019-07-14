A woman said she found a wallet on the roadway in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street Friday.
A woman reported being assaulted by her husband Friday.
A man said his ex-girlfriend took his debit card and tried to use it without his permission in the 100 block of Joplin Street Friday.
Someone caused between $2,500 and $30,000 in damages to the doors and windows of a GMC Sierra, a Dodge Ram and a Chevrolet Silverado parked in the 200 block of Rosedale Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday.
Someone lost a phone in the 2400 block of Lotus Lane between midnight and 3 a.m. Saturday.
The Lufkin Police Department made two arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Ja’Kouis Dajuan Hawkins, 23, of Lufkin, assault causing bodily injury/family violence; and Ryan Arron Singleton, age unavailable, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made four arrests late Friday and early Saturday. Arrests and charges included: Roger Allen Whinery, 25, of Huntington, warrant for indecency with a child (sexual contact); Ryley Huggins, age unavailable, of Lufkin, assault; Denver Blake Hathorn, 26, of Lufkin, warrant for parole violation; and Elijah Modisette Gilliland, 37, of Lufkin, warrant for driving while intoxicated.
Angelina County Adult Probation arrested Reginald Bernard Harper, 48, of Lufkin, on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance Friday.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Marcus Lee Winters, 41, of Lufkin, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance Saturday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Rosana Ledesma, 35, of Lufkin, on charges of driving with an invalid license and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance Friday.
The Angelina County Jail housed 223 inmates as 6 p.m. Saturday.
