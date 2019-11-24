Sylvia and Peyton Forsythe of Huntington celebrated their 60th anniversary on Nov. 21, 2019. They have lived in this area for 46 years. Mrs. Sylvia is the former Sylvia Billingsley of Huntington. The couple has two children. They are Darenda Mullins and the late Daryl Forsythe. The couple has three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mr. Peyton was employed as a brick mason. Mrs. Sylvia was employed as a supervisor at Lufkin Telephone Exchange.
