‘‘Doctor Sleep’’ is the sequel to the creepy classic, ‘‘The Shining.’’
After escaping the craziness of the Overlook Hotel, Danny Torrance has spent the rest of his life running from the same ghosts that haunted him in those spooky hallways, so many years ago. Now, he is all grown up, and trying to suppress his telepathic gifts.
When a gifted girl finds him, though, he realizes he is her only chance to fight off a band of vampiric superhumans that have noticed her, as well. Can Danny keep his own demons at bay, while helping this girl stay safe? Or will the ghosts of Danny’s past consume him, just like these new bad guys want to do?
Directed by horror veteran Mike Flanagan, the film jumps around a lot through flashbacks in various stages of Danny’s life, explaining how his gifts tied him to the terror that befell him at the Overlook.
Although there are some spooky moments, the vibe of this story is much different than the Stanley Kubrick masterpiece. It felt much more like a gritty superhero movie to me, very similar to 2009’s ‘‘Push.’’ The visuals are great and the hotel is as chilling as ever. The characters all look great, as do all the locations.
It was an interesting choice to recast the young Torrance family, but I think it was a good decision. Instead of digitally de-aging present-day actors, they just recast them with people that looked very similar. I think it turned out much better than the terrible CGI that movies are so obsessed with lately.
Ewan McGregor gives an adequate performance as adult Danny Torrance. Rebecca Ferguson was convincingly creepy as leader of the villains, Rose. The shining star was Kyliegh Curran, as Abra, the exceptionally gifted youngster. She gave an adorable, yet powerful, performance well beyond her years. I look forward to seeing more from this young lady.
This film is quite violent. The feedings on the other superhumans are intense and scary. One scene, where they kill and eat a child, was especially difficult to watch. There are shootings, killings, explosions, fires, even a suicide or two; some of them quite graphic. There is quite a bit of language, as well. There is more nudity than was necessary. As in the original, the old exhibitionist ghost is more scary than she is sexy, but she showed up way more than she needed to. There is lots of drinking and some drug use as well.
Although it took the series in a different direction than the original did, I enjoyed the departure from ‘‘The Shining’’ that we have come to know and love. It answered some questions I had from the original, while setting the stage for any number of related stories to be told. The plot could go anywhere now, and it will hopefully stay fresh and surprising in the future.
I would recommend watching the first one before you go; I wished I had done so. There was a lot I had forgotten, and some details I didn’t know I needed to be paying attention to. If you’re a ‘‘Shining’’ fan, you’re sure to enjoy this follow up.
I give it an excited 7.5/10.
This is definitely not for kids, but older teens and adults should enjoy it.
Rating: R for disturbing and violent content, bloody images, language, nudity and drug use.
Run time: All work and no play makes this anything but a dull 151 minutes.
