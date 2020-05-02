In terms of glow-ups, Guacamole’s Mexican Grill and Cantina takes the cake (or the chimichanga in this case).
As I got the craving for some quality Mexican food a few weeks ago, I found out Guacamole’s was open for take-out business. Conveniently, their menu was on Facebook, and I easily called in a large order.
When I arrived, they had a canopy set up outside their entrance, perfect to pull a car next to. I waited a few minutes, and then received the order in great condition. The only problem was I tried to order the Fresh Orange Pomegranate Guacamole, and they were out of pomegranate.
However, that only turned out to be a minor disappointment because their original-style guac was incredible. It was thick and packed with whole chunks of avocado. The flavor was delicious and light, greasy in a healthy way. It worked well with the total tone of the meal.
For main courses, I chose the Chimichanga with steak, the Beef Quesadilla, the Nachos Supreme, the Enchiladas Supreme and the No. 25 Tex-Mex Combination.
Both the Nachos and Enchiladas Supreme were delicious, but I have to say choosing to order nachos to-go is not a great plan (note for future self).
I can’t quite comment on the composition of the Nachos Supreme because that is really best left to a fresh dish with less soggy chips, but I was impressed by the heaping amount of toppings. The flavor was quite good and different than I expected. It took me off guard at first, but I eased into it.
The toppings — steak, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, guacamole and sour cream — are what make the dish great. The shrimp was well cooked, but the pairing with the cheese is not my favorite. The chicken was moist and thinly cut. The steak had excellent flavor, and I was impressed with the pairing of the bell peppers. I did want more cheese, a trend I am sad to see appearing in the nachos around these parts.
The Enchiladas Supreme had delicious flavor and great composition, even for being take-out. The title of ‘supreme’ was awarded for the inclusion of one of each type of enchilada — chicken, beef cheese and bean. I’m not sure that quite warrants the title, but I wasn’t too disappointed because they were still quite tasty, especially when paired with the pico de gallo and guacamole.
The chicken and ground beef work well and deliver a different experience overall. The ground beef was especially delicious. The restaurant must have changed the recipe because I’ve heard rumors that it used to be the worst part of the menu. It had a warm and light flavor with a cut that was either higher in fat content or more of a sausage blend. They felt like a home-cooked recipe.
The No. 25 Tex-Mex Combination was quite impressive. The menu for the Tex-Mex combos was extensive. The list of choices kind of overwhelmed me, but I ended up going with the No. 25 because it looked the most interesting with a Crunchy Taco, Beef Quesadilla and Tostaguac.
The Crunchy Taco was great. Its fresh ingredients — ground beef, lettuce, tomato, crumbly queso fresco — and great shell made for a round, full flavor.
The Beef Quesadilla had a good original flavor that came up lacking. I was still impressed by the original style, however, and the beef still shone through like the star it was. It held most of its composition from transit, surprisingly.
The Chimichanga was my favorite of the meal. It was deliciously different. The steak was cooked to perfection, and I was surprised and delighted with the addition of the bell peppers, which is impressive because I don’t typically enjoy bell peppers. The outer fried tortilla had a great flavor, and I loved the queso topping. This is the first Mexican restaurant I have been to where I think I want to go back and try the Chimichanga with ground beef.
Overall, I highly recommend Guacamole’s Mexican Grill and Cantina. I’d heard rumors that this might not be the best experience, but I was happily surprised. My favorite part about the experience was the realization that Guacamole’s has the same approach to Mexican cuisine that Herraduras does but on a different side of the spectrum. Where Herraduras has an evident focus on the darker tones of Mexican food, Guacamole’s highlights the light tones for a robust and colorful flavor palate.
Guacamole’s is at 2660 Ted Trout Drive in Hudson and is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
