There’s a common saying among rural landowners in our area: If you don’t have a wild pig problem, just give it some time and you will.
Feral hogs, wild pigs or whatever other name you have for these awful pests, they are a common problem.
Make no mistake — while they don’t look particularly bright, they are very, very smart. Their keen ability to learn has made this destructive pest impossible to eliminate.
Compared to dolphins, elephants and even dogs, experts say pigs are the smartest. And in Texas, we have an estimated 3 million of them. Based on a 2012 study, Texas has more than half of the nation’s wild pig population. Being largely nocturnal, you are more likely to see the damage they do than see the animals themselves.
A new law from the state’s last legislative session permits any landowner, landowner’s agent or lessee to take wild pigs without a hunting license. Hunting on public lands (state and national forests, for example) is the only time a hunting license is required.
Unfortunately, recreational hunting alone cannot control the wild pig problem. Nearly 8 of every 10 acres in Texas is deemed a suitable habitat for wild pigs, according to biologists. Not too long ago, residents of the Brookhollow neighborhood captured some on game cameras. Groundskeepers at Crown Colony have reported damage from hogs on their award-winning golf course, as well.
Experts agree that given current technology, complete eradication of wild pigs in Texas simply is not realistic. One must consider that they are the most reproductive large mammal. A feral sow can average 1.5 litters a year and each litter typically produces five to six piglets. At that rate, we’d need to eliminate 66% of our wild pig population annually just to stop numbers from growing.
As if we need more reasons not to like them, they can carry E. coli and many other diseases. Some of them can be transmitted to people. So, when handling a harvested pig, make sure to have on protective latex gloves, wear eye protection and avoid bodily fluids. Like all pork, wild pig meat must be cooked to a minimum of 160 degrees before it can be safely consumed.
To revisit the first point, pigs are smart — really smart. If you set a trap that only captures one or two animals at a time, you are just training the other wild pigs to stay away. Trappers need to have a large trap to capture the entire sounder (sounder is the name given to a group of hogs).
To assist landowners, the Angelina County Extension Office is holding a seminar called “Dealing with Feral Hogs.” The program will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Angelina County Extension Office. Three speakers will be discussing feral hog trapping as well as new laws regarding their control.
This event is free. Two CEUs will be given to those with a pesticide license. Speakers include Greg Ashabranner with Texas Animal Damage Control, local landowner Freddie Keel and game warden Tim Walker with Texas Parks & Wildlife.
For more information about this or other Extension events, call 634-6414 ext. 0.
