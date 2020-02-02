In April of 1917, British soldiers think they have the German army on the run. What they don’t realize is their major assault is walking right into a trap.
Two young men are selected to carry this message to the commanding officers, whatever it takes. They must cross miles and miles of enemy territory, treacherous terrain and dangers around every corner.
If they fail, 1,600 men will lose their lives. Do they have what it takes to make it in time to stop the impending massacre?
Written and directed by Sam Mendes, thanks to his grandfather’s personal stories about being a runner in the Great War, this movie is a very unique look at the realities of war.
Shot in one long take, the viewer is actually thrust into the story alongside these two soldiers. You will crawl through the mud, dodge enemy fire and scour every inch of the war-ravaged countryside alongside our heroes.
Never have I seen a film that puts you in the action the way this one does. The cinematography was absolutely brilliant. The sound effects and score were perfectly utilized, as well, to really make you feel like the action is happening all around you. This gives you a first-person view to the harrowing tales of what our forefathers went through for our freedoms.
This film is brilliantly acted. Following our two leads, played by George MacKay and Dean-Charles Chapman, you will feel their fear, their pain and their urgency right along with them.
Even though their stories are never completely fleshed out, you will go through this adventure with them, bleeding in the trenches right beside your new brothers. Their performances were both perfect, powerful and gripping.
Some big name stars deliver their adequate, but short parts (Colin Firth, Benedict Cumberbatch), but they are just there as support for our young stars. I can’t imagine a more appropriate cast for this film.
This is a realistic war movie, and it does not shy away from the grit and gore of the realities of combat. There are shootings, stabbings, explosions, decaying dead bodies as far as the eye can see ... all the nightmarish descriptions we’ve read about in the history books.
There is a significant amount of the salty, vulgar language you would expect on the battlefield. There is no nudity, and only a small amount of innuendo. There simply isn’t time for such things, as you are thrust right into the action from minute one and it never lets up.
Expect some mild drinking and smoking, as well.
If you are looking for an intense, gut-wrenching look at what life was like for a World War I soldier, then look no further than “1917.”
This film deserves to win all the awards. Never have I felt like I was truly in the action, as I did during this amazing film. The only thing missing was being able to smell the smoke and blood and countless rotting corpses.
Wait, on second thought ... I am very thankful this was not one of those 4D films, after all.
Roger Deakins, the cinematographer, is an absolute genius and deserves all the credit for the monumental accomplishment this film is.
I give it an impressive 9/10.
This is not for children, but teenagers on up to adults need to see this. But, be warned, it is not for the faint of heart.
Rating: R for violence, disturbing images and language
Run time: 110 incredible minutes
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.