Officers for the Panther Pride this year are: Capt. Katie Davis, Lt. Kiley Garrett, Lt. Grace Montes, Lt. Alyssa Nunn and Lt. Haylee Ritter.
Seniors: Lisette Aguilar, Meiah Cordero, Tia Davis, Arely Escalera, Hannah Hernandez, Yessica Limon, Cinthya Lopez, Misti Mills, Angeli Sandoval, Jackie Sida and Mackenzie Wittmann.
Re-Runs: Maria Arellano, Blayre Brent, Briley Bowers, America Diaz, Alyssa Foughty, MarShaylin Martin, Emiley Medellin, Ainsley Miller, Brooke Randolph, Angela Rodriguez, Nayelie Sarabia, Mikayla Spillman and Shelby Young.
New members: Brianna Aguilar, Mallory Butler, Rosy Camarillo, Madison Crisp, Mariah Figgs, Malaya Fluellen, Alejandra Herrera, Lauren Lair, Kaitlyn Lea, Brianna Luna, Randi McDaniel, Iza Morales, Aubrie Morris, Dharti Patel, Mia Sandoval, Autumn Squiers, Jayden Tanton, Sania Thomas, Addison Thompson, Mikaela Torres and Obriyah Webb.
Managers: Brenda Medina (senior), Emma Carlile (new member), Colby Payne (senior) and Kylie Redard (senior). Johnna Walker is the director and Caron Cook is the assistant director.
Junior Varsity Drill Team members are: Delaney Chacon, Denitra Watkins, Siaida Mickey, Sylvia Lopez, Presley Cook, Cierra Giles, Briley Stevens, Chloe Camp, Kaylah Roberts, Ashley Silva, Kierra Earls, Savanna Durham, Addyson Soderquist, Allyson Lea, Delaney Koonce, Madison Johnson, Tanya Sexton, Natalie Rodriguez, Rosio Hernandez, Sam Havard, Nathalia Segura, Princess Perez, Tangela Ross, Kirsten Patton, Estrelita Hernandez, Destiny Eddy, Taide Cortez and Heather Sarmiento. Debbie Hemphill is their director.
St. Cyprian’s Father Ralph and wife Terri Morgan saw the last games of the Astros when they won their series in Houston.
Margaret and Joel Dillahunty flew to Seattle and were there to help grandson Jordon move into Oregon State University in Corvallis. His mother and brother, Holly and Jacob Dillahunty, drove with Jordon and his things from Lufkin through Colorado Springs, where Jacob works, and on to Oregon.
They stayed at McChord Air Force Base, and on the way, they toured Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, and came back through the redwood trees.
Margaret was amazed at the marijuana growing on the sides of the highway in fields in Oregon. They have a different lifestyle. Jordon is studying to be a geologist.
Ernest won the bet with Aggie Garet Box about Auburn’s win over the Aggies and was paid in quarters. Garet is married to Macy Murphy Box, Chad‘s wife Megan‘s sister.
At great-grandson Hudson Rowe‘s 6th birthday party in Livingston at grandparents Denise and Tommy Murphy‘s, we visited with grandparents Ern and Barbara Rowe and Kerry and Wade Brown.
The birthday boy Hudson’s party theme was sharks with a big water slide and sharks in the pool. They even had a shark piñata. I did not know that they did not come filled with the candy. Parents Megan and Chad Rowe had to fill the piñata with the goodies.
After the party, we went with Ern and Barbara Rowe and Justin and Aspen Rowe to El Taquito Mexican Restaurant in Livingston for lunch.
Debra Bashaw was at the beach in Bolivar when Hurricane Imelda hit. She planned on three days and having friends visit but instead she spent six days because she could not get out of Galveston or through Winnie. She had plenty to read and food, so she was not upset since she loves the beach.
Julie Jumper-Morris, Carolyn New and I went to Nacogdoches on an errand. Julie was looking for fabric to cover a stool and we met Sandra Varga and Joyce Waller at Greer’s. They were meeting Jo Ann Hebert for barbecue.
We went to Galls’ Café on Main there in Nacogdoches for lunch. All three of us enjoyed our meal of quiche, tomato basil soup, Italian Grilled Cheese with bacon, and I had the Lumberjack BLT. These came with a choice of salad, fruit or chips. We all ate healthy and had salads. The ladies at Greer’s told us about it but had not eaten there. They said that Shelley Brophy had given them some of her recipes from her tearoom. We recommend it.
From there when we got home, we went to Sweet Ethel Mae’s for their Finally Fall trunk show. I met representative Harriett Rowe Oliver with Waxing Poetic.
Some enjoying the visiting were Barbara Davis, Barbara Ferguson, Barbara Brookshire, Mary Lynn Baxter, Charlotte Adams, Kay Berry, Cheryl Arnold and Susie Shands. Owners Linda Teer and Jeannie Lowery were enjoying the crowd. I enjoyed eating their goodies and they are what I usually bring home.
I found out that Pat Berry had broken her pelvis and spent time at PineCrest in rehab but is home now and Kay is helping take care of her.
Julie and Rocky Morris celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary moving their things from storage into their home at 1218 with help from Willie and Cam from Texas Moving and Storage. I stopped at Arely’s Cakes and bought a Tres Leches cake for their anniversary.
We have hummingbirds but not swarms like pictures that I have seen on Facebook. Keep the feeders out a little longer. They were late arriving and late leaving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.