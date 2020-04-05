HOMER — Several months ago, East Texans were abuzz with talk of a new restaurant delivery service called In the STIX.
It was operated out of a home until they found their permanent residence on U.S. Highway 69 toward Huntington. I hadn’t had the treat of trying this restaurant until recently. With everything closed for dine-in, I figured it would be a great chance to try take-out.
My first impressions were pretty great. While I did end up waiting an additional 10-15 minutes or so and they were out of a few of the items I ordered, the staff was kind and funny, and the restaurant itself was clean with a warm aesthetic.
I loaded up on appetizers and entrees for my family — fried pickles, hand-battered onion rings, a crispy chicken wrap, chicken and shrimp basket, carne asada nachos and a Land N Sea Burger.
Both appetizers were quality. The fried pickles had that good crunch and strong pickle flavor, but the onion rings are the restaurant’s latest and greatest starter. They had a wonderful flavor wrapped in crunchy yet moist batter in a satisfying quantity.
The crispy chicken wrap was light and tasty with a subtle spice from fresh jalapeños. The chicken had a great flavor that was accented by the crunch of its breading. I enjoy wraps with crunch because of the juxtaposition against the soft tortilla complemented by the crisp lettuce.
While the carne asada nachos were made with those cheap round corn chips that are definitely not my favorite, I thought the overall product was great. The flavor is killer, from the creamy nacho cheese to the tender meat and fresh jalapeños. I would order these again in a heartbeat.
The chicken and shrimp basket also was impressive. The flavor was yet again amazing — salt and pepper with a twinge of spice, possibly Cajun seasoning. The shrimp and chicken were cooked well, the chicken a little more mild — perfect for dipping in gravy. Both had great composition and crunch.
The highlight of the meal, however, was the Land ‘N Sea Burger. Surprisingly, it had a phenomenal flavor. The bun was crispy and toasted, the patty was well seasoned and not overdone, the grilled shrimp were tender and well cooked. The creamy white cheese did a great job of rounding out the flavor, and the added mayo was a great choice on my part. The attention to detail on this dish was on point. The edges of the patty, like the edges of the bun, provided an excellent crunch, and the flavor palate was delicious and consistent.
In the STIX masters seasoning in a way few local restaurants can. I enjoyed how each dish had something different, flavor-wise. The composition of each dish was impressive, and I loved the large portions. The restaurant also masters its meat. Everything was tender and juicy with a signature flavor.
Overall, I was happy to have chosen In the STIX for this review. Not only is the food fantastic, but the prices are great, too. Plus, our small businesses need our support right now or we might lose them. I, for one, certainly do not want to lose a gem like In the STIX.
In the STIX is at 6938 U.S. Highway 69 south and is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-7 p.m. Sunday. For more info or to order ahead, call 824-2556.
