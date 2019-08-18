HUNTSVILLE — Walls BBQ is a uniquely Huntsville barbecue joint named after Texas’ oldest prison, the “Walls Unit,” nicknamed for the massive red brick walls that surround it.
This is the newest of businessman John Matthews’ ventures, the oldest being Mr. Hamburger. When I heard that there was a barbecue joint in Huntsville owned by the same man who owned Mr. Hamburger, I had to try it out.
The dark wood, low-light vibe was welcoming and promised some delicious food to come. Walls boasts fresh ingredients and recipes made from scratch in addition to barbecue smoked with pecan wood to get a balance of sweet and savory.
What’s great about Walls is that it has a simultaneous fast food and quality, sit-down vibe. You order Subway style, and you watch as attendants serve up some fantastic grub.
I chose the much anticipated brisket fries as well as the BBQ nachos, BBQ potato, jalapeño sausage sandwich and the sliced turkey sandwich.
Walls’ version of brisket fries is phenomenal — a bigger, better version of the delicious brisket fries at Mr. Hamburger. From flavor to composition to portion, it is just an A+ dish. The long, thick potato fries were covered in ranch, sriracha, cilantro and brisket. The chopped brisket was excellently tender, and the fries were seasoned in exactly the right way that paired excellently with the sauces.
The BBQ potato was fantastic — a heaping pile of brisket, barbecue sauce, melty butter and cheese, sour cream, Walls house sauce, bacon bits and chives on top of the best cooked potato I ever tasted. Every bite was a layered bunch of goodness. The only thing I would change is to get real bacon bits to pair better with the chopped brisket.
The BBQ nachos were uniquely good. The homemade, thick tortilla chips were covered in creamy yellow cheese, barbecue sauce, sour cream, jalapeños, cilantro and brisket. Once again, the brisket scores very well. The barbecue sauce is an unexpectedly good combination with the other ingredients. The only flaw is in the distribution, like most other nachos.
The jalapeño sausage sandwich and sliced turkey sandwich were also good. I loved the sausage. It was spicier than I thought it would be, but it is cut excellently well with the Walls original barbeque sauce. The sliced turkey was good but slightly dry and bland. However, that middle-of-the-line flavor makes it a perfect resting place for a healthy portion of the Walls spicy barbecue sauce.
Overall, the fries were probably the best dish of the evening in terms of total flavor, but something kept drawing me back to the nachos’ unique flavor and the crazy good cooking of the potato. This was the kind of meal you continue to eat after being stuffed full just to get one more taste.
Walls is located at 601 state Highway 75, Ste. C, in Huntsville. They are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. For more information, call 439-6333 or visit wallsbbq.com.
The next stop in Huntsville is Matthews’ third location, 1836 Steakhouse, a tribute restaurant to heroes who fought for Texas’ independence from Mexico.
