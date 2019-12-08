When famed crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead on his 85th birthday, a team of detectives must investigate the case.
With the help of eccentric sleuth Benoit Blanc, they interview the interesting and assorted variety of family members who were present at the time of his demise. The deeper they carve into the evidence, though, the more tangled this twisted tale of greed and dysfunction becomes.
Can the detectives walk the razor’s edge between truth and fiction to find out what truly happened to the writer?
Written and directed by Rian Johnson (‘‘The Last Jedi’’), the film is a masterpiece of clever clue dropping and dry wit that keeps you guessing to the end.
In fact, the viewer is shown exactly what happened to our dearly departed Mr. Thrombey in the first 20 minutes. So as not to spoil the fun, I’ll stop there, but just let me say that even with the mystery solved, you may not know what you think you know. It’s all terribly clever and fun.
The story unfolds in a unique and interesting manner that gives the audience breadcrumbs of truth to sift through, along with the lies of all the quirky suspects. The viewer feels like one of the detectives, struggling to figure out who we can trust and who to be wary of.
The ensemble cast was perfectly selected for their respective roles. Although you may not expect to see some of the players in such a film together, everyone played their parts beautifully, and the chemistry of the entire group was what made the entire story work so well.
Daniel Craig was brilliantly over-the-top and silly. The forever young-looking Chris Evans returned to his roots as a wise-cracking teen playboy, much to our delight. Jamie Lee Curtis was tough and relentless. Ana de Armas was convincingly wide-eyed and innocent. Don Johnson, Christopher Plummer, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette all melded together fabulously, playing off each other so well. I can’t imagine a different cast making this work as well as it did.
There is some violence in this film. The patriarch’s throat is slashed, with some blood spray. There is some fighting and arguing, even a stabbing, but none of it is terribly upsetting or graphic.
There is quite a bit of harsh language — more than was necessary. There is no nudity, but some innuendo can be found. There is some drinking, drug use and medication abuse.
Although intrigued by the countless trailers we were bombarded with about this movie, I could not help but go into this film with a high degree of skepticism. And it was 100% due to 2017’s ‘‘Murder on the Orient Express.’’
Such a large pool of talented actors in such an overly-publicized murder mystery film? I was truly afraid “Knives” would turn out the same way ... as a bonafide pile of garbage.
I could not have been more pleasantly rewarded by my guarded optimism, though. This was everything I wanted from the first one: intriguing, hilarious, clever and memorable. I didn’t want it to end.
In fact, now that the adventure is over, it deserves a second watch to catch all the subtle clues and details I am sure I missed the first time.
I give it a wholehearted 7.5/10.
The language ruins this for little ones, but teenagers and adults will be kept guessing to the end.
Rating: PG-13 for thematic elements and brief violence, some strong language, sexual references and drug material
Run time: 130 entertaining minutes
