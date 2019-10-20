I had to confess that I could not make the Red Carpet Chamber event at the Pregnancy Help Center at 3 p.m. Tuesday because I had to watch my Astros game against the Yankees.
I went by early and for a tour given by client advocate Laurie Love of their newly remodeled rooms for those seeking help with their pregnancy. The Knights of Columbus furnished an ultrasound machine and it is in a room where they can see the monitor of the new infant. They are celebrating 35 years of providing Today’s Help for Tomorrow’s Hope. They have paid off this new location early and are proud of it.
Their staff is: Paula Havard, executive director; Shanie Sanford, executive assistant director; Victoria Santos, receptionist; Pam Andrews, development coordinator; Jessica Grillot, center manager; Kim Warner, nurse manager; Alyssa Ross, program director; Maria Acevedo, client advocate; and Lynder McGowan, resource room coordinator.
The Resource Room is fully equipped with baby clothes from newborn to three years. Their Babypalooza is when they receive donations of gently used clothes, diapers and other items for their clients.
Shelly Hollis and husband Monty celebrated her birthday Tuesday at Olive Garden. Then she celebrated with her girlfriends Wednesday at Guacamole’s. Hadlee and Huntter came in for the weekend, so she celebrated all week.
Mark your calendar for the Lufkin High School Bands’ Honor America Night that will be on Nov. 9. Hotdogs and apple pie start in the LHS cafeteria from 4:30-6 p.m. and the bands perform at Abe Martin Stadium at 7 p.m. Gates open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $5 and will be available from any band member after Nov. 4.
Daughter Julie came into George Bush International airport from Denver, Colorado, and we went to dinner at Pappas Seafood. The pumpkin cheesecake was so good. Julie had been to the Women’s International Network of Utility Professionals Conference. She is a past president from 2009 and an honorary life member since 2017.
Letters went out for the 25th anniversary of the Museum of East Texas Festival of Trees. Sherry Reinhardt had to email me the forms. My letter was lost in the mail.
Call the museum at 639-4434 if you are interested in sponsoring a tree. The hours starting Nov. 25 will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 1-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. This is truly a magical experience to see these trees decorated.
They started 25 years ago with 12 trees and last year there were more than 170 trees that were elaborately decorated. The proceeds go toward scholarships for the students to attend the museum’s summer Art Camp.
For the first time I missed Nancy Manning‘s Art Sale. I just could not get my act together the two days that she had it. Sorry Nancy, but daughter Julie made up for me.
I put an order in for a bushel of purple hull peas at the end of summer and I got the name of David Ruby in Wells from James McEntire. Ruby Farms is his place, and he called me last week to tell me that his crop of late peas were in. He had me a bushel of shelled peas that are now in the freezer. I had to give daughter Julie another lesson in how to blanch peas in the pillowcase.
We had to make a “run” to the lake lot and, of course, had to stop for lunch at Dean’s in Huntington. Julie and Rocky were with us and we saw Timmy Carpenter and friend who were at Dean’s for lunch. Timmy quit smoking in January 2017. Good for you, Timmy. Keep it up.
The porch swing is up at the Mantooth House Sober Living Home and Kelley Moore said that they have a second resident. I had forgotten to mention that the four rooms upstairs in the home have names for women in the Bible: Rahab, Ruth, Bathsheba and Tamar.
The LHS Class of 1954 will have its 65th reunion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Ralph & Kacoos. There will be no cost for class members and spouses. Meals are provided courtesy of two classmates. Be sure and RSVP to Vicki McLaren at (713) 355-2944.
The Friends of Kurth Memorial Library will be holding their Fall Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24-26. Fill a large paper bag with as much as possible for only $3. Bags will be provided at the sale. Everyone is welcome and no admission fee or membership is required. All proceeds go to support the library and its extensive programs. Fill a bag, fill your home library and support Kurth Memorial Library.
I usually never post anything on Facebook, but Friday night at the Panther game vs. College Station, I had to take a selfie of Ernest and me at the game in the 47-degree weather. I bet that we were the oldest couple at the game. I did see La June Bradley and she would be in our age group. Go Panthers.
In front of us were Shirlene Mahoney and Wyndie Shepherd. Wyndie had a daughter, Harmony, in the band. She was watching the flute players. Shirlene is getting ready for the wedding of daughter Meagan Mahoney and Jonathan Rich at Moore Ranch on the Brazos in Millican, Texas, near College Station.
Ernest and I went for our first shingles shot at Walgreens and then to Abeldt’s for our flu shots.
Buford Abeldt was excited that Cindy McMullen in the Ora McMullen Room at Kurth Memorial Library had found that he had a great-great-aunt, Margaret Parker Gibson, here in Lufkin and buried at Old Union Cemetery. Betty Jumper is going to find other relatives that are kin. Cindy told me that this aunt was a Parker and were the Parkers in the Fort Parker Massacre. Buford and Melissa Abeldt moved to Lufkin in 1976, not knowing that he had relatives who were from Lufkin. We will let you know how it unfolds.
