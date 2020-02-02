Taqueria Jalisco Seafood is a small, intimate Mexican restaurant on North Timberland Drive in Lufkin. They boast a menu with most of the classic Mexican items along with a hefty seafood section.
The appetizer menu was slim, so I decided on the classic Chile con Queso. The queso and salsa were good, nothing to necessarily write home about, though. The salsa was heavy on the tomato flavor with a nice subtle spice. The queso was thick and creamy with little in the way of other ingredients.
I tried the Mojarra al Mojo de Ajo, a fried whole fish tilapia marinated in garlic sauce and butter. Once I got over the initial discomfort over eating a fish that’s eyehole is staring at me, I enjoyed it.
The fish was flavored excellently and cooked quite well. It pretty much pulled apart at the slightest nudge, just the way I like it. The dish came with fries, rice and guacamole salad. The fries were thick and crispy but lacking seasoning. The rice, however, was excellently seasoned.
The Tampiqueño Steak I ordered was delicious. The chuck roll, Tampico-style, was served with a single enchilada, rice and beans. It was a very enjoyable experience. The steak was chewy and a bit crunchy with a nice savory flavor. The shredded chicken I chose for an enchilada was flavored and cooked to perfection with a good composition.
The Parrillada Mixta was the best dish I had. The beef, chicken and shrimp combo fajita mix was served with charro beans and guacamole salad.
The amazing smell hit me first. The chicken and beef are cooked to a crisp without being too dry. The shrimp was cooked in a delightful, spicy orange sauce with a hint of lime.
Overall, the experience of Taqueria Jalisco Seafood was a good one. I’ve had better and worse, but I would recommend trying them out sometime.
The restaurant is at 308 N. Timberland Drive. It’s open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.
