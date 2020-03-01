“Call of the Wild” is based on the classic book by Jack London.
Buck is a fancy dog living the high life with his wealthy family. When he is dognapped and sent to work in the rugged Yukon territory, though, he gets a rude awakening. His spirit is broken when he suffers at the hands of cruel masters. As he makes his way from goofy tenderfoot to seasoned sled dog, he never gives up, no matter the adversity he faces.
He finally embarks on the journey of a lifetime with outdoorsman Jack Thornton. As the two explore places off the edge of the map, will they learn to rely on each other, and their own natural instincts? Or will the spoiled pup realize that the big tough world is too much for him?
Set during the 1890s Gold Rush, the setting is rustic and well done. The props, clothes and backgrounds are all well thought out and convincing. The landscapes are breathtakingly gorgeous and makes you just want to run out into the wilderness and live off the land.
There is a great deal of CGI, and it’s not done particularly well. Every single animal in the movie was computer generated the entire time. I can only assume this was in an effort to keep from any possibility of animal cruelty, but I can’t help but think about how many hardworking animal actors this movie put out of work.
Unfortunately, the graphics are far from flawless and you are very aware that you are watching a cartoon animal the entire time. It really killed the immersiveness of the story for me.
Harrison Ford convincingly played the grizzled old prospector, but I really felt like he just acted like his normal self. Dan Stevens was a great choice as one of Buck’s mean owners. Bradley Whitford, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan and Cara Gee all played small parts, but did so expertly in order to make a wonderful cast to bring this story to life.
There was a bit of mild violence in the film. The wilderness is a dangerous place and there is lots of fighting, shooting, cartoony animals fighting and dogs in frequent peril. There is no blood or graphic violence; they implied as much as they could.
There was some mild language, but it wasn’t too noticeable. There was no nudity or sexy stuff at all. There was some drinking, and Ford’s character stayed drunk for a while, escaping his problems, until the dog helped him turn it around.
“Call of the Wild” was fun and exciting to watch. It was good to see this classic tale brought to life for a new generation.
The strong themes of meeting every challenge head on and making the most of whatever life throws at you were well represented. These are lessons that have been all but lost, this day and age.
The movie is funny and heartwarming. No doubt, every child will love it. The CGI was an interesting choice, when these types of movies have been successfully made using real animals for years. In all honesty, it lost quite a few points with me, just because I was so aware that I was watching a cartoon dog. It kinda killed the realism.
But, hey ... at least no animals were hurt. Not even caribou harmlessly standing out in a field, or fish lazily swimming in a stream. Thank goodness for that.
I give it a rough and tumble 7/10.
This movie is safe for all ages, and will be enjoyed by young and old, alike.
Rating: PG for violence, peril, thematic elements and mild language
Run time: 105 wild minutes
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.