Henry Brogan is the world’s best assassin. When he gets wise to the fact that his last mark may not have been as big a scumbag as he thought, he goes on a quest to find answers. As he begins to unravel the web of lies his employers don’t want uncovered, they send other hitmen to take him out. But, Henry’s the best for a reason, and he easily dispatches the cleanup crew.
But, his skills find their limits, when he meets a familiar face ... literally his own!
Unbeknownst to Henry, his company cloned him years ago, in an attempt to make the perfect soldier. Now, can Henry defeat any enemy that knows his every move before he makes it? Or, will his literal war against himself result in “out with the old, in with the new?”
Directed by the usually artsy Ang Lee, this movie is, at its heart, a mediocre action movie. The new premise of having to fight your younger, faster, stronger self was an interesting twist, but the execution left something to be desired.
The locations were gorgeous and interesting, which is common for this type of spy/assassin movie. The film utilized way more CGI than it really needed to, and it suffered for relying too heavily on it. It probably would have been better if the computer effects were any good, but they were, at times, laughably bad.
In order to have a younger version of Will Smith, they de-aged him, digitally, as a lot of movies are doing, lately. Unfortunately, the technology is just not flawless, and the results looked very robotic and obvious and awkward. The parts with him and his costars being spies were really good, but when you brought his younger self into it, that’s when the whole train derailed.
Will Smith did a great job as the older, grizzled assassin. He has long since proven his abilities as a great actor in almost every genre, most notably as an action hero. His acting is exactly as you have come to expect from him. As his younger self, though, he was terrible. Stuffy, fake and socially awkward to the point that it made me uncomfortable to watch.
Mary Elizabeth Winstead was adorable and wholesome, while being tough and smart, as his fellow agent. I ended up wanting to see way more of her story. Clive Owen was forgettable and unnecessary. Anyone could have played his part, and probably could have done it more convincingly.
This film is violent, obviously, but not gruesome or overly bloody. There are lots of chase scenes, fights, shooting and killings, but most are alluded to. The CGI was so poor during the fight scenes (where you couldn’t tell the people apart) that you could hardly even tell what was going on, anyway.
There is some language, one F-bomb even, but it’s not too frequent. There is no nudity and only the slightest innuendo. They purposefully left all of this out, even shooting a scene where the female agent had to take her clothes off to prove she wasn’t wearing a wire in such a way that everything is obscured and left out. I was happy with this decision to leave all of that garbage out of it. There is some light social drinking, but it’s not made into an issue.
I appreciate what they were trying to do with this film. They tried to take the old tried-and-true Jason Bourne formula where the government turns on their attack dogs to cover their tracks. They tried something new, introducing some science fiction with the (very plausible) idea of cloning the super soldier.
The old, practical effects are always the most believable. They would have been much better off putting Will’s face on a stunt double’s body. The complete CGI rendering was just awful.
I give it an underwhelmed 6/10.
Safe for younger teens, on up through adults.
Side note: If you’ve seen the trailer, then you saw the entire movie. The entire plot and premise was given away, like they love to do in the two-minute trailers now. There are no surprises, sadly. It was all so very predictable.
Rated: PG-13 for violence and action, and brief strong language.
Run time: a predictable 117 minutes
