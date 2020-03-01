Texas Independence Day is the celebration of the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence.
One-hundred eighty-four years ago, on March 2, 1836, 60 American and Tejano Texian delegates representing each settlement in Texas met at a small community now known as Washington on the Brazos. These patriots drafted and signed a Declaration of Independence from Mexico and then created a constitution creating the first government for the new Republic of Texas.
Copies of the Declaration were sent to Bexar, Goliad, Nacogdoches, Brazoria and San Felipe and the fight for Texas Independence officially began.
The Mary Hall Mantooth Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Milton Irish Chapter of the Sons of the Republic of Texas, Keltys United Methodist Church and our bell ringers representing the many parts of our county are honored to welcome you to the first Official Bell Ringing for Texas Independence in Angelina County. Let the bell ring for each of the 184 years that Texas has been free. Local city and county dignitaries will participate in the ceremony
The Mary Hall Mantooth Daughters of the Republic of Texas and the Milton Irish Sons of the Republic of Texas will host the Bell Ringing at the First United Methodist Church, 1867 Old Mill Road. The chapter is starting a new tradition for Texas Independence Day. On Monday, the DRT and SRT will have the roll call of ancestors.
Please plan to come to the historic Keltys Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Monday for 184 bell rings for each year of our independence.
This will become our annual event to celebrate this great day for Texas. We give thanks for the bravery and foresight of our Texas ancestors and for the legacy they bequeathed to our great state of Texas
Coach Ben Scharnberg, former coach and athletic director of Atlanta, was inducted by East Texas Coaches Association into their Coaches Hall of Honor on Feb. 22 in Texarkana.
Family members attending were wife Jana, Sarah and Peyton Stevens, Stewart Scharnberg, Terri and Neal Smith, Yvonne and Mark Martin, and Jeanetta Stewart. (Sending regrets and congrats were daughter-in-law Julie and granddaughters Lauren and Madeleine). Others at the celebration were coaches, former students, and friends and fans from the Atlanta area and Hughes Springs.
Jo Ann Anderson sent me this about their Book Club: ‘‘We had a great time Thursday night at downtown Lufkin Restoration Bistro. Those attending were Nancy Hefner, Barbara Richert, Kelly Ford, Liz Jeffrey, Jamie Zayler, Ellen Stephenson and Jo Ann Anderson. We talked about a lot of books we had read, and decided to meet again on April 16 at Angelina Brewery.
‘‘‘The Giver of Star’ by Jo Jo Moyes was suggested by Jo Ann as the book we all might try to read before we are together again. Moyes’ historical novel is a Depression-era America set story featuring Pack Horseback Librarians. Moyes’ characters travel into the remote Eastern Kentucky mountains to deliver learning to the most isolated residents. The protagonist, Alice Wright leaves stuffy England to marry a charming American Bennett Van Cleve but finds her life not a whole lot better. Getting involved with the Works Progress Administration (WPA) Pack Horseback Library, a program promoted by Eleanor Roosevelt, brings her purpose and friendship.
‘‘‘The Flight Girls’ by Noelle Salazar was recommended by Nancy Hefner. Salazar’s researched historical novel tells the true story of World War II’s Women Air Force service pilots. The flight girls were there to serve our county by freeing up the male pilots to fight.”
Also, Nancy is currently reading ‘‘Summer of ’69’’ by Elin Hilderbrand. Ellen Stephenson also enjoyed that book. Jamie Zayler said ‘‘Silent Patient’’ by Alex Michaelides was a great read. Jo Ann and Kelly Ford agreed it was an excellent five-star shocking thriller. ‘‘The Guardian’’ by John Grisham was enjoyed by Liz Jeffrey and others. Also, Liz is currently reading ‘‘The Lost Girls in Paris’’ by Pam Jenoff. If you are Irish, you may enjoy reading ‘‘How the Irish Saved Civilization’’ by Thomas Cahill, recommended by Barbara Richert.
Tuesday morning Jerene and coach Jess Walker met at Thomas Anderson‘s to make pecan pralines. Jerene did all the measuring of sugar, syrup, milk and butter while Anderson and Jess watched close by.
Jerene spooned out 25 perfect, yummy candies loaded with a pound of pecans from Pouland’s Everything Store in Diboll. While the pralines cooled, they enjoyed lunch at Huntington Meat Market and Deli. Sorry that I was not invited to sample.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.