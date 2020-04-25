Today is day 40 of socially distancing for our household. It’s fair to say no one has experienced anything like this in our lifetime. Fortunately, we have had pleasant spring weather, so we are spending a lot of time outdoors. Yesterday we were walking in a local park and folks distanced themselves while greeting us warmly. I remarked to Bill that people seem kinder these days.
I continue to be amazed at the things in place that make this experience easier. My pastor’s wife just posted this on Facebook, “God goes before you, He stands beside you, He walks behind you — whatever the situation.” It is so true. Thank you, Dee Klund, for this reminder.
This past January I set up a light stand to propagate my own vegetables and ornamentals. I used a resin shelving unit and attached LED grow lights on a timer. I started tomatoes, peppers, herbs, zinnias, petunias, ornamental grass, gomphrena, basket flowers and marigolds. The plants are strong and healthy, and I have been able to plant my gardens without multiple shopping trips. I am thankful.
We have had a cool spring this year and the flowers have never been prettier. The daffodils, snowdrops, Byzantine gladiolas, Louisiana iris, spider lilies and bearded iris have bloomed for weeks. My rose bushes are loaded with blossoms.
Someone remarked on Facebook that the flowers have been especially pretty this year. Master Gardener Shirley Reynolds posted on Facebook that the cool weather and rain has been great for flowers this year. A friend of hers remarked “I think God has given us some special beautiful blessings this spring through our gardens!” We have time these days to notice and be thankful for all things.
Folks in our area are working hard to limit exposure to COVID-19, the coronavirus, and stay healthy. I hope after this situation is resolved that we would all be as serious about reducing heart disease, strokes, high blood pressure and chronic diseases caused by overeating and lack of exercise.
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all the community came together to commit to lose weight and exercise regularly? Restaurants could feature lighter, healthy entrees and The Lufkin Daily News could review the healthy options available. Grocery stores could promote healthier choices in advertising and specials. Local government leaders, the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, physicians, the hospitals, and gyms, could all work together to promote “Lufkin Light.”
Texas AgriLife Extension offices are closed but Extension agents from several East Texas counties are working together to present online, interactive classes to help us stay healthy.
“A Taste of Home Grown” is a three-part vegetable gardening course taught by Shelby County Extension agent Feleshia Thompson. The three sessions will cover vegetable garden basics live via Zoom at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 4 and May 11. Classes are free but register in advance to get the link for Zoom. Go to https://bit.ly/HealthET2020 and then click on link for this course to find registration information.
Angelina Extension agent Joel Redus is teaching “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes-East Texas.” Topics include meal planning, managing blood sugar, avoiding complications and more. Class dates are from 2-3:30 p.m. May 7, 12, 14, 19 and 21. There is a $10 fee for all five sessions. For registration information go to https://bit.ly/HealthET2020 and then click on the link for “Do Well, Be Well with Diabetes. Redus may be reached by email at joel.redus@ag.tamu.edu for more information.
There are several other health and wellness courses offered so I hope you will check out the link. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension offers quality, research-based education.Visit Angelina County Extension Office on Facebook for many more online courses. Also Aggie Horticulture on Facebook has videos on garden topics.
Enjoy the spring sunshine and stay well.
