Nestled in a cozy house in the northeast corner of Lufkin, two women man the home-cooking operation that is The Table Cafe.
This take-out service with a revolving menu operates out of an industrial kitchen and serves quality food for low prices.
At the risk of spoiling the meal, I will start with the desserts. I chose to sample both the Buttermilk Pound Cake and the Sweet Potato Cake. I was happily surprised at the portions on both for the low prices. Three people could easily share these pieces.
The Buttermilk Pound Cake was pretty great with a solid, delicious, subtle and light sweet flavor. Like most pound cakes, it is pretty dense, so it is best eaten with a savory drink like coffee or milk. The Sweet Potato Cake was amazing. It was reminiscent of carrot cake with buttercream icing and brown sugar and autumn spices.
For the main course, I chose the Chicken Spaghetti, Loaded Fries and Hamburger. The Chicken Spaghetti was very good. I’m usually not a huge fan of most chicken spaghetti variants because they are typically too moist and creamy. However, The Table Cafe’s iteration was flavor packed and had a good balance of texture and substance.
The Hamburger and Loaded Fries also were delicious. The hamburger was cooked to a medium to medium rare and loaded with mustard, lettuce, tomato and jalapeños. It was exactly what I wanted from a burger — it smelled incredible, had great consistency and fabulous flavor.
The Loaded Fries were my favorite dish of the day. The giant fries were perfect vehicles for the taco meat, nacho cheese and diced jalapeños, and I loved the fries’ texture and their light, peppery seasoning.
Overall, The Table Cafe’s atmosphere and experience oozed home-cooked, comfort food, and it was evident that the staff love what they do and put their heart into it. I would highly recommend taking a gander at their Facebook page for the menu of the day or visiting them on catfish Friday.
The Table Cafe is at 1901 FM 842 in Lufkin and is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. To place an order, call 632-9811 about 15 minutes before you want to pick up your food.
Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.
