I visited with Theresa and Andy Martinez about their triplets. They were born Aug. 29, 1995. Kaylin weighed 5 lbs. 2 oz., Jacob (Jake) weighed 4 lbs. 4 oz. and Timothy weighed 5 lbs. 10 ounces. They graduated from Lufkin High School in 2014.
Kaylin was in the band and went to the University of North Texas and was a 2018 graduate with her degree in social work and psychology. She plays drums for the band Lunanuna, which made a tour on the West Coast. She did some sub teaching before the pandemic in the Denton area.
Jake did cross country running in high school and went to Texas State University and majored in communications. He works for Fivetran, a tech company in Denver, Colorado. His fiancée, Rachel Raley, works for Ping Identity in human resources in Denver. They had planned a March wedding and the COVID-19 forced them change the date to Nov. 28. Rachel is the daughter of GG and Troy Tiemann and Stephen Raley. They have planned the wedding to be in Dripping Springs.
Timothy graduated from Texas State University with his degree in exercise sports sciences and is in graduate school at UTMB Medical School in Galveston studying physical therapy. While in high school he was a pitcher for the Panther baseball team and kicker for the Panther football team.
Each of the three were able to use the Hazelwood Act for a year of college since their dad had been in the U.S. Army for five years and the inactive reserve for four years. Each of their college graduations were within a few days. Jake graduated first and then Tim and Kaylin were on the same day in different towns. So, Andy went to Tim’s in San Marcos and Theresa went to Kaylin’s in Denton. They FaceTimed with the Raleys at Kansas State where Rachel graduated on Saturday.
Theresa’s sister came and lived with them for the first two years of the triplets’ life. Susan Fuller Weber Stallard was a big help giving her advice since Susan had triplets Amiee, Erika and Jay.
The Martinezes have four grand dogs that “texted” Andy on his birthday. Andy is from Mason, Texas, and says it is famous for Cooper’s BBQ. Theresa was from Nacogdoches.
We wish all well in their careers and we know that they have made their family proud. Just think about those graduations and a big deal it is to have three graduates in four years at the same time.
Elaine and Ron Jackson had given me a yellow ribbon to pray for their son in the military overseas. I had the yellow ribbon pinned to my jewelry box and asked Elaine about Mark, who had returned before Christmas last year. He is living in Raton, New Mexico, with his wife, Rhea, and three children, Elias, Elizabeth and Killian. Ron and Elaine spend a lot of time watching the hummingbirds in our backyard.
Granddaughter Sarah Herde and her dad Michael rode 46 miles in three hours and 49 minutes to the top of Mount Tamalpais State Park, ,which is north of the Golden Gate Bridge in California. Michael said they traveled 15 mph up to the top at 3,571 feet. They had some sort of tracker on their phones to record this.
Nancy and Michael Herde are embarking on a “chaos journey” from San Francisco to Hingham, Massachusetts, in their new 2020 Riverside RV Retro model 193 that is 20 feet long with a slide-out. They will be pulling it with a Land Rover from San Francisco to Hingham, Massachusetts, with two Saint Bernard dogs and a Shih Tzu and daughter Sarah.
Pray for them. They have never pulled an RV in their lives. Dogs are not allowed to fly now and this is the only way they can get them to Massachusetts for the summer.
I am on the pill bottle people. They sell buy one get one free and when you open them, they do not fill one bottle. Using big pill bottles half full. Got that off my chest.
We were bored and decided to drive around the loop. I then sidetracked to Crown of Thorns Nursery on U.S. Highway 69 and saw Keith Hester, who had on a purple shirt like the employees, putting plants into his car. I asked him a question about zinnias and he said that he did not work there. I was really embarrassed. Sorry, Keith.
Nancy Moore made her mask from a “stray” sock. Jean East made several Aggie masks and shared one of them with me. Thanks, Jean. Carolyn New has been making fancy masks.
Megan and Chad Rowe are the parents of Murphy Lynne Rowe, born April 30 in College Station. Her big brothers are Hudson and Thomas Rowe. Grandparents are Kerry and Wade Brown, Ernie and Barbara Rowe, Denise and Tommy Murphy. Great-grandparents are Cordelia and Sidney Gardner, Ernest and Janice Ann Rowe, Melba Day and Gloria Murphy.
