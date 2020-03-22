90th birthday

Lou Allen, of Lufkin, turned 90 years young on February 19, 2020. A surprise birthday luncheon hosted by her daughter, Linda Murray, granddaughter, Dr. Tonya Ferguson and friend JD Crouch was held on February 15th, at Lone Star Charlie’s Family Restaurant. The tables were beautifully decorated in pink, teal and gold with floral arrangements, confetti, banners and balloons. Lou was crowned with a gold crown declaring her as “Ninety and Fabulous.” Kayden Ferguson, great-grandson, was the official photographer for the event, following in his great-grandfather’s shoes. A special thank you to all family and friends including the staff at Charlie’s Restaurant for making this such a wonderful surprise birthday party. Lou is originally from Georgia and her late husband; Jack Allen was from Kentucky. They made Lufkin their home in 1966 after Jack retired from the Navy. Lou has four children, Linda Murray and husband Brad, Jimmie Allen and wife Annie, Martha Miles and Larry Allen. She has 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Lou is employed full-time as a legal assistant to Tommy Deaton at Deaton Law Firm, in Lufkin. “Ninety Truly is Fabulous.”

Tags

