“Frozen 2” continues the adventure from the 2013 original, while keeping in mind that their target audience is older, wiser and in need of slightly more mature and exciting adventures now.
Elsa the Ice Queen feels a calling to the enchanted forest, where she hopes to unlock the mystery of her amazing powers. Once again, she sees herself as a danger to her people. When she gets there, she finds the long-forgotten Northuldrans, who harness the power of all the elements. Can Elsa and company figure out how to help these new people, or will Elsa’s powers destroy everything?
As these characters and storyline are already well established, it was nice to see them take right off on new and exciting adventures together.
It was reminiscent of the ‘‘Tinkerbell’’ movies in so many ways, right down to the magical, elemental forest dwellers and the girl power vibe throughout.
Expect plenty of breaking into song, possibly more than the first one, it felt like. While the soundtrack is amazing and the voice cast just as talented as the first go-around, don’t expect another “Let It Go” to come from this one. The visuals are beautiful, only getting better as time goes by. The flawless animation cannot be overstated. This was a fantastic follow up to the first masterpiece.
All of the original cast returns. Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Jonathan Groff ... they all reprise their signature roles with amazing precision.
Fortunately, we get to see much more of the backstory of the girls’ parents, played expertly by Alfred Molina and Evan Rachel Wood. It left me wanting to see much more of the both of them. Sterling K. Brown did a wonderful job as an Arendelle soldier, as well.
The newcomers only served to strengthen the already solid roster of voice actors involved.
This movie is more intense than the first one. There are battles, chase scenes, falls, scary giants and elemental powers attacking, even a couple of potential deaths, but all of this is not graphic or particularly violent. There is no bad language, of course. The only nudity is Olaf the snowman, and there’s no innuendo. The couple, Anna and Christoff, hug and kiss only. And, there is no smoking, drinking or drug use, of course.
Following the same themes as the first one: sisterly love, girl power, teamwork and friendship, the sequel builds upon those elements to give us the same caliber story as the original smash hit. Expect much more magic than the first, resulting in many more opportunities to show off the impressive visuals.
Olaf is just as funny as he was before, bringing the much need comic relief — especially his amazing recap of the events of the first movie. Since the plot isn’t as straightforward or simple as the first one, it makes for more interesting and exciting places for the story to go. This makes it much more fun than the first one, we all thought. There are many more stories to be told by this group, and I have no doubt they will all be just as wonderful.
I give it a magical 7.5/10.
“Frozen 2” is safe for all ages, especially meant for the little girls that fell in love with the first one.
Rating: PG for action/peril and some thematic elements
Run time: 103 adventurous minutes
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.