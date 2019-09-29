I’d heard a lot about the small restaurant that is T&G Burger on the corner of Southwood and Pershing in Lufkin.
The burgers and fries had been a crowd favorite for some time, and I wanted to try it out. Surprisingly enough, the menu was quite large and full of items I didn’t expect.
For appetizers, I ordered the Jalapeño Poppers, onion rings and spicy fries. The Jalapeño Poppers were exactly what I wanted. There wasn’t anything that made them particularly unique, but they were very well made.
The onion rings were very good — if you like crunchy food. At some moments, they were almost too crunchy for me, but for the most part, I loved them. The spicy fries were a good eat, but they were a little too soft for my liking, and they really weren’t all that spicy. If I’m going to eat spicy fries, I want to need the ranch.
For the main course, I chose the T&G Bacon Burger, the Sammy’s Special, the tacos and the torta. The T&G Burger was good. The meat was well cooked, and the ingredients were fresh. However, it was too bready. The amount of bread to burger was not proportionate, and I thought it needed a creamy sauce to make the bread worth it.
The Sammy’s Special — a jalapeño double cheese, double meat burger — was huge, with amazing portions for the $5.49 price tag. The delicious American cheese slices and pickled jalapeños paired well with the beef patty.
The tacos were a hit. The chicken is well cooked with great spices and made a perfect combo with the avocado slices, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and, especially, the green sauce. The T&G green sauce is possibly the best green sauce I have ever tasted, with a spicy and well-rounded flavor that fills the mouth.
However, the best thing I ate at T&G Burger was by far the torta. T&G’s iteration of this classic Mexican dish was amazing. Instead of the lighter, fluffier bread, they went a thinner, crunchier direction with the same delicious ingredients of perfect beef fajita, shredded lettuce and avocado slices. Dip that sucker in the green sauce and you are in food heaven.
Overall, I was surprised to find that a torta impressed me more than the burgers I tried at a place with burger in the title. However, the quality of the food overall paired with the insanely low prices makes me absolutely comfortable recommending this local delight.
T&G Burger is at 811 Pershing Ave. in Lufkin and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
