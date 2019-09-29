“Rambo: Last Blood” is the fifth film in the series about John Rambo, an ex-special ops soldier who has finally retired to the quiet life on a ranch in Arizona.
When the ranch owner’s granddaughter, who is like a daughter to him, sneaks off to Mexico to find her deadbeat father, she has a run-in with some very bad people. In a very plausible scenario, she finds herself sold into the underground sex trade, with no hope of escape.
Good thing for her, Rambo just happens to be her godfather. As expected, Rambo has no problem burning down all of Mexico to get the girl back. Will he be able to save her before it’s too late, or will the odds prove to be too much for our geriatric hero?
As is common for every Rambo movie, this film is dark, gritty and extremely violent.
In fact, it was honestly a little too dark. Much of the action was difficult to even tell what was going on. You would just hear an explosion followed by some squishy sounds and know that some of the nameless, faceless bad guys must have met a violent end at the hands of our wrinkly, muscle-bound good guy.
The locations were beautiful: mountainous and remote for the ranch, while the crooked border town was busy and frightening, the perfect setting for this revenge flick.
Sylvester Stallone returns in one of his most iconic roles. He was every bit as stoic and dangerous as he was his first four appearances as the bloodthirsty killer.
Yvette Monreal was sweet and innocent as his goddaughter, as was Adriana Barraza as her grandmother.
In all honesty, everyone else in the movie was forgettable. The only reason any of them were there was to set up Rambo’s story or be cannon fodder for his varied ways of implementing pain and death. They all played their parts adequately, it’s just that their roles were only necessary to be there for Rambo to say lines to or shoot bullets at.
This film has a lot of gratuitous violence. There are lots of shooting, impaling, beheading, beatings and various other extremely bloody lethal activities.
There is also some very salty language, using pretty much every word in the book. The only saving grace is that there isn’t a whole lot of talking in the movie, or the language would have been even worse.
There is no nudity, but some innuendo is involved. The underground sex trafficking is shown with as little detail and content as is possible. There is some drinking and drug use shown.
If you like Rambo, then you’ll like ... Rambo. There are no surprises in this film, no new directions for the series. You won’t walk away with happy feelings or any sense of encouragement.
If you are looking for a good, bloody, action-packed revenge flick though, then you are in luck. Rambo does what he was made to do — he kills. A lot.
It felt very much like any of the ‘‘Taken’’ movies, except darker and more violent. In short, if you’re looking to unplug your brain for an hour and a half and watch a whole lot of bad guys make a very satisfying squishing sound when they die painfully, then this is the movie for you. It was very fitting for a Rambo movie.
I give it a gruesome 7/10.
This film is definitely not for kids, but older teens and adults will love the satisfying action scenes.
Rating: a definite R for strong graphic violence, grisly images, drug use and language
Run time: a bloody 89 minutes
