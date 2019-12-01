When two thieves rob a drug dealer, they end up biting off more than they can chew when they kill some cops that were involved. Now, they are on the run from drug dealers and police alike. Can the last honest cop in New York catch the bad guys before a city full of dirty cops can erase all evidence of their involvement?
“21 Bridges” is your typical, run-of-the-mill story about dirty cops being brought to justice. The action is decent and fun, but it isn’t enough to overcome the predictable plot we’ve all seen a thousand times.
It was interesting to see the criminals running all over Manhattan, since all the 21 bridges off the island are locked down (a plot device that ended up being absolutely pointless). The unique locations made for a varied look at lots of parts of the city, which was probably the most interesting thing about this movie.
Led by Chadwick Boseman, the film showcases the one specific role he is adequate at playing, since he has the range and charisma of a damp sponge. Just about anyone could have done the same level of acting.
Taylor Kitsch and Stephan James had the makings of an interesting character arc, but it was left unexplored to make room for the predictable twists that J.K. Simmons couldn’t even make enjoyable.
The rest of the cast tried to flesh out their flat characters, but just couldn’t make you care about any of them.
This film is very violent. There are lots of shootings and fighting. Plenty of cops are murdered, in some graphic fashion, at times. There is a lot of very salty language, as well.
There’s no nudity to be found, but some innuendo is present. There is a lot of drug-related talk and some mild drinking.
This film tried to tell the same stories that have been done before, but it brings nothing new to the genre. Although it tried to introduce a couple of interesting plot devices, it forgets to follow up on anything that would make us care about the characters or set this apart from every other movie of this type.
The veteran actors involved didn’t have a chance to prove their acting chops, so nothing could redeem the predictable “mysteries” you’ll see coming a mile away. Unless you just enjoy seeing lots and lots of cops brutally murdered, then I would steer clear of this one.
I give it a very forgettable 5/10.
This is certainly not for kids, and only older teens and adults should attempt to let this one bore you to sleep.
Run time: 99 long minutes
Rating: R for violence and language
