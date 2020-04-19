When a craving for a strictly better, more bang-for-your-buck and local version of Chipotle comes around, I’m heading to Skyline Burrito Bowls.
This small business has been open since 2011, originally in the Lufkin Mall. Since then, they have grown and evolved, landing a new location on North Timberland Drive.
One of the key elements I love about Skyline is their delicious line-up of quality ingredients. You can put just about anything on any one of their options — burritos, bowls, taco salads, nachos, quesadillas and tacos.
I took a trip out to the restaurant for a dinner with my husband, take-out of course, during this time of quarantine. We were impressed with how the restaurant seemed to be taking the coronavirus seriously.
Patrons sat in their cars and waited to be served. Restaurant staff wore masks and gloves, kindly and patiently working with people using mini menus and phone calculators.
We wanted to try the layout of the menu with as many meats as we could.
The brisket, which is now a regular menu item instead of only being offered on Friday and Saturday, went on the nachos with cheese and creamy queso, lettuce, jalapeños, sour cream and more. My first impression of the nachos was that they carried a distinct flavor that I loved. The chips are thick yet crunchy, but not too crunchy, and baked. The brisket carries a complementary flavor and is cut into tender chunks. The combination felt healthy, if a little greasy.
The one thing I was disappointed with was the distribution of the cheese. First of all, it straight up needed more cheese for the portion of other ingredients. Second, the long, thin container made it difficult for the cheese to coat all the chips. Instead, it fell to the bottom of the container, useless. It might help to spread the nachos out on a plate when taking them to-go, but what about when dining in?
The taco salad was similarly delicious without the problems of composition. In fact, it avoided the pitfalls of some of its counterparts. Loaded with the cilantro chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, salsa and more, it was bursting with flavor. The presentation and layers were beautiful, perfect for mixing while keeping the ingredients crisp and not soggy. The baked taco shell was also wonderful. In a similar vein as the nachos, I enjoyed the flavor and how it complemented the other ingredients.
Then came the massive burrito. We went with the marinated pork for this dish and added Mexican rice on top of refried beans and more. Let me tell you, it was delicious. I don’t usually gravitate toward burritos, but I surely can appreciate a good one when I find it. The composition did, of course, fail a tad, but it held out incredibly well for its size. The meat was tender and packed with flavor. The flavor came out to a smooth and blended experience with a light burn from the spice.
The pièce de résistance of the meal, however, was the mega quesadilla. Its warm and melty flavor was the best of the night, with beef fajita as the main meat and charro beans, jalapeños, cilantro lime ranch, cheese and more. The sharp flavor had excellent accents thrown in. I loved the tortilla, but I could have enjoyed it more with a little more crunch. The whole experience was quite enjoyable.
To top the meal off, we chose some of the in-house baked goods. I was excited to try the Fruity Pebbles cupcake because, well, Fruity Pebbles. But the experience was disappointing. The cupcake itself was moist and pretty good, but it carried a lemon flavor that I didn’t think mixed with the creamy icing or the stale cereal on top and baked inside.
The Oreo cupcake and sopapilla cheesecake, however, were ah-mazing. The Oreo cupcake was moist and not overly sweet, peppered with actual Oreo bits and covered with a delicious Oreo icing. The sopapilla cheesecake was my favorite dessert I’ve had in a long time. It had a crunchy, cinnamon sugar exterior and an oohey, gooey cheesecake center. It was a fantastic ending to the meal.
Overall, I commend Skyline on continuing to improve and on taking the health of its customers seriously. I hope the community will continue to support these local small restaurants as they fight to survive this economically trying time.
Skyline Burrito Bowls is at 409 N. Timberland Drive in Lufkin. Hours remain 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday during the pandemic. However, if it rains heavily, they will close early to protect the carhops.
Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.
