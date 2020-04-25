Congratulations to Hansel Burley, who will become the Dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico, effective July 1. His sister Sylvia Burley Goff shared it with me.
Burley had been the chair of the Educational Psychology and Leadership Department and Professor of Educational Psychology in the College of Education at Texas Tech University. He received his BA in English Communication Arts from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio in 1982, his MA in English at Stephen F. Austin State University in 1985 and his Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Texas A&M in 1993.
He is the son of the late Ecomet Burley Sr. and Willie Mae Burley. His late brother was Ecomet Burley Jr.
Jimmy Horton at AAA Signs is making coronavirus masks at his shop at 303 E. Denman Ave., Suite H, behind AAA Trophy.
They had a few hundred scrap pieces of T-shirt material remaining from the masks they made for nursing homes, restaurant workers, state school employees, Pregnancy Health Center workers, retirement center employees, employees of retail establishments, hospice workers and other places.
Now they have some extras they will sell to the public for $12. It has an adjustable nose piece. It ties behind the head and is comfortable to wear all day. They are hand-cut in their factory here in Lufkin. They also are good for construction workers that need just a simple dust mask. You can contact Horton at 635-09209. They are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Congratulations to Riley Jennings Carson, son of Richard and Donna Carson and nephew of Kitty Carson Bounds and Mary Carson Grimes and cousin of Emily Grimes. He graduated from the U.S Air Force Academy in the Class of 2020 last week. The family was able to watch via Zoom as the cadets marched in 8 feet apart and sat 8 feet apart for the ceremony. Vice President Mike Pence was their speaker. It was thrilling to watch the hat toss as the Thunderbirds flew over the ceremony. Riley is grandson of the late Richard Jennings Carson and Betty Carson. He will be stationed in South Korea.
East Texas Giving Day is scheduled for Tuesday. This is an opportunity to contribute to many local nonprofits in the area. The Angelina College Foundation has joined this campaign to help change the lives of students.
East Texas Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving challenge that begins Tuesday. This opportunity has come at a critical time during the COVID-19 crisis, and increased student need has grown significantly. Contributions will be used to assist with the Emergency Aid Fund for students and aid them in their goal of attaining a college education. To participate, go to eastexasgivingday.org, select NOW, and then choose Angelina College Foundation.
I put in the paper that Jeff Slusher was named a 2020 Chancellor for the Law School at the University of Texas Law School. There was a John S. Reddick in 1921 that Thomas Moore questioned that it was John Sayers Redditt and not John S. Reddick.
I called Wayne Haglund and he called the law school at UT and got it corrected that it was K. W. Denman in 1912 and John S. Redditt in 1921 and Jeffrey Slusher in 2020. Wayne said that the law school had seen my article that popped up on their computer but they could not read all of my column to see what was to be corrected.
Wayne told her that John Redditt was on the Board of Regents and Thomas remembered that he was chairman of the Texas Highway Commission and was in law practice in Lufkin. John Redditt was born in Center but came to Lufkin when he graduated from UT.
Now to the Howell Cobb III in 1979. Wayne also said he was from Beaumont and that his father was a judge there. Wayne is from Beaumont and came to Lufkin in 1975. So they are putting Cobb in Beaumont. That makes three from Lufkin that are in the Chancellors book.
Bettye Platt lost her sister, Dottle Lovett, in Beaumont. She was the sister that celebrated birthdays with Bettye at JR’s Barn.
Leslie and Kris Ball are the proud parents of Camille Ryan Ball, born April 14 weighing 6 lbs. and was 17 inches long. Her big brothers are Brett Michael Ball (8½) and Luke (6½). This is the first girl for the family in a while. Grandparents are Jill and Mike Carswell. Bettye Platt is the great-grandmother making four generations.
We have hummingbirds. They were gone for a while but we have two that are back. They are fun to watch.
Betty and Steve Collins are taking advantage of the quarantine. I was tired hearing all they had done like tilling the garden, slip covering all of their furniture and the patio furniture, power washing the porch and deck, hanging pictures. See, I am tired again. Betty misses Silver Sneakers at LiveWell and Steve misses the gossip sessions. Maybe they can get back soon.
We have watched three movies in three days. They were “Call of the Wild,” “1917” and “Casablanca.” This is more movies than we see in years. Bored!
