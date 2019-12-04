Nothing warms the soul like a big bowl of traditional chili! It’s hard to beat ground or chopped beef simmered into a spicy goodness.
This bowl of amazingness was exactly what I had in mind when the Lovely Lady of the House informed me she was making chili for dinner. I’ve had my roots planted firmly in Texas my whole life. She had left the great state to wander the southwest for many years.
This past geographical separation had caused a total miscommunication in our kitchen. I, being some what of a chili snob, poked into the kitchen just as she was putting the chicken on to boil. This is when I realized I was in for something all together different. Chicken chili has since become one of my favorite meals. We have played around with different ingredients and made this into a true family favorite. That being said, here is my take on chicken chili, white chili, or what ever you choose to call it.
Ingredients:
3–4 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
11/2 teaspoons chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon onion powder
1 minced garlic
dash of cayenne pepper
14.5 ounce can chicken broth
4.5 ounce can chopped green chiles
15 ounce can white corn, drained
Two 15.5 ounce cans white beans, drained (We prefer Great Northern, but Cannellini beans will work too.)
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
1 cup milk
1 teaspoon Better Than Bouillon chicken base
1/4 teaspoon white pepper
1/2 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/2 cup sour cream
Instructions:
Place shredded chicken breast in bottom of a stock pot. Add chili powder, cumin, onion powder, garlic, cayenne pepper, chicken broth, green chiles, corn and beans. Cook on low for 2 hours to meld flavors and soften beans. Stir occasionally.
About an hour before serving: In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium high heat. Whisk in flour, and allow to bubble and brown a bit. After a few minutes, gradually whisk in the milk and chicken base.
Allow the sauce to simmer for 4-5 minutes, whisking frequently until it is slightly thickened. Add salt and pepper.
Pour sauce into crockpot and mix to combine.
Add sour cream and mix.
Cook the chili on low for another hour, if you can stand to not dig in!
Serve white chili with the toppings of your choice. You can go traditional, or think outside the box. Some of our favorites are Mexican cheese, Fritos, another dollop of sour cream and diced avocados.
I was so hesitant to try this the first time she placed a bowl in front of me, but I assure you, you will love it just as much as your old school red chili. Have fun and make it your own! As always, let me know what you think:
Instagram: ETXfoodguy
