JoAnn Tatum is the publicity chairman for the Lufkin Landscape Task Force and she sent me a “save the date” for the Lufkin Landscape Garden Tour to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 9.
There will be four homes and one business to tour. Tom Flournoy is garden tour chairman and will let us know the names and addresses and where to purchase tickets.
The DRT and SRT Bell Ringing at the First United Methodist Church at Keltys called the names of ancestors as the bell rang 184 times for the years of Texas Independence on March 2. Thanks to all of those who rang the bell.
JoAnn Arnold had the most giving heart and her volunteer work will be missed. Grandchildren Cole and Kristin Caraway, Corinne Caraway and Kimberlin, Charlie and Addyson Arnold will be among those missing her most.
I told Charles Arnold that JoAnn did not look like we all saw her in her baseball caps. He pointed to a wreath and it had many of her caps made into a wreath by Sharon Adams at Grizzly’s. It had “May May” on it for the grandkids. It also had meaningful things to the kids of what JoAnn had done with them like 4-H, FFA, collecting sea mussel shells at the beach, Pilot Club and church.
Her smiling face will truly be missed in our community that she had helped for many years.
Mark your calendar for the Panther Pride Drill Team Spring Show to be April 3-4 at the Tom Jack Lucas Auditorium.
William “Bill” Swearingen turned 90 years old on March 6. His family and his Gipson Funeral Home family held a party for him at PineCrest on Tuesday. Bill has been a funeral director since 1951 and was with Gipson since 1956.
His Gipson family attending his party were: Ronny D. Young, Kristi Lavespere, Carolyn Hutson, Nancy Conway, Esteban Cavazos, Pura Barrera, Isaac Goodwin, Nancy Stanley and Connie Bullard.
Bill is doing well but misses being able to get out and about. It was his routine for many years to come by Gipson every morning for coffee and gossip. We sure miss him.
The Lufkin Dance Club will host its monthly dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday at the SPJST Lodge. Entertainment will be provided by the Glenn Lenderman Band with a “Mardi Gras” theme. Wear your colorful costume/mask or your usual dancing outfit for a fun night of food and fellowship. They have the best cooks and a wonderful variety on our buffet table.
Please contribute your dish for sharing at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to join with annual membership dues of $15 per person. Members’ entry fee is $7 and non-members’ is $10. Look forward to seeing you on Friday the 13th, and the second Friday night of each month.
On April 10, the dance theme will be “Easter,” with entertainment by Hip Shot Band.
Ernest and I were at Schlotzsky’s at noon last week and saw Joe Ann and Edgar Burton with daughter Ashley Burton Slaughter. She had attended the swearing in of daughter Sydney Verner at the Vinson & Elkins LLP law firm in Houston.
I am holding my breath because granddaughter Sarah Herde is in school in Australia at the University of Sydney for this semester. She is taking two English classes, intro to aboriginal culture, and Australian social policy or might change to an outdoor education class.
The other grandchildren, Isabelle and George, are there for 10 days visiting Sarah. She went on a three-day surf camp and met a boy from College Station. Really a small world. He will be attending school where she is. The enrollment is 70,000 students with some 20,000 being from China. They were not allowed back this semester. There are 1,000 international exchange students. Sarah is in the dorm and they have a food truck that comes with two meals a day for them.
I missed the retirement of Miss Betty Parker at Brookshire Brothers at Gaslight Plaza. We will miss her at the checkout. I hope that you have a good retirement and maybe we will see you “buying groceries.”
I dropped by First Christian Church and saw Mariellen Day, Connie Porter, Judy McKinney, Dee Bennett and Merlinda Schory playing Liverpool Rummy started by Clarkie Brown.
I needed things from downtown and I went to Angelina Jewelry & Repair and Jesus Mondragon put a battery in my watch. The White Peacock Olive Oil & Vinegar Company was next and I bought some tea. Then I went to the Becker Art Studio and Adell made me earrings to match a necklace that I had bought. Charlie Becker was full of advice and comments.
