Folks have recently been talking about a new barbecue food truck in town — Bat’s Smokehouse. So, of course, I had to try it out.
I went with my mom on a hot, sunny day when the truck was located in Lufkin. We wanted to try a good spread of what they had to offer, so we picked out the Brisket Nachos, Zummos Po-Boy, and the brisket and pork ribs plate with sides of Loaded Potato Casserole and potato salad.
The Zummos Po-Boy was my ultimate favorite. I loved the Zummos “Party Time” sausage’s spicy and flavorful bites that went well with the soft bun and tender chipped brisket. The combo went even better with the Bat’s Smokehouse barbecue sauce, which is sweet with a very subtle tang. My only caution is to eat this dish quickly or face the dreaded soggy bun tragedy.
The next best had to be the brisket and pork ribs plate. The brisket is very tender. I loved the portion of fat to meat, even if it was a bit greasy. The pork ribs also were very tender, and they weren’t too dry for me, which was a plus. Both went very well with the barbecue sauce, but I think the brisket came out with a smoother flavor. Both were able to capture a great, smoky flavor, but they also were just a tad bit dry. Not enough to turn me off, but it was noticeable.
The Loaded Potato Casserole with bacon, cheese, sour cream and onion was absolutely delicious. Its rich and creamy flavor was delightful in every bite. However, I do think it could use some more bacon. The potato salad was your average potato salad in ingredients and composition, but it really lacked on the flavor side. I would call it straight bland.
The Brisket Nachos were very good. I enjoyed the combo of the cheese, jalapeño and brisket so much. The brisket takes the edge off the bite of the jalapeños, and the three flavors are like a perfectly-timed tango. The only thing that could make this combo better would be better chips. I’m not a huge fan of the thick, round tortilla chips they chose.
Overall, I rate Bat’s Smokehouse as a definite winner and a great addition to East Texas food truck grub. Does it beat out the likes of Uncle Doug’s? No. But is it worth a try or two or way more than two? Absolutely.
Bat’s location depends on the day. It is known to be found in Lufkin and Diboll, occasionally Zavalla, and a birdy told me they are planning on making frequent stops in Corrigan. For more information about their schedule, visit their Facebook page or call 635-4906.
Olive Waldorf is a pseudonym for the food critic of The Lufkin Daily News. Her email is foodcritic@lufkindailynews.com.
