When someone tells me they’ve had the best Thai food in three different states, I have to listen. So I made the trip to Trinity to try the Thai Barn.
The Thai Barn is a small but bustling restaurant manned by one stellar cook and a friendly host. Sit down or take it options are available, but sit down will not feel like a restaurant. Drinks are offered in cans and bottles, and food is served in to-go containers.
However, that did not diminish the quality of food.
For appetizers, my husband and I chose the Egg Rolls. I loved this spring-roll-esque take on the popular Asian favorite. Egg, bean sprouts and carrots are encased in a thin, crispy wrap. The darker, grilled flavor pairs well with the lightly sweetened sauce. I’d say the sauce took the experience from good to great.
Next we tried the Spicy Steamed Mussels. My first reaction was that the entree was not all that spicy. The taste was good, and I enjoyed the orange broth. The chewy texture reminded me of chicken soup.
Next on our menu was the Pad Thai. Thin rice noodles joined a plethora of bean sprouts, egg, tofu and ground peanuts. The combination had an array of flavors. It was a light combination that was a nice contrast to the heavy mussels and egg rolls.
The final dish we tried was the Pineapple Chicken with Yellow Curry over Thai Fried Rice. This was by far the hit of the evening. With delicious rice, mixed vegetables, egg and your choice of meat, the versatility is endless.
The yellow curry option was exploding with flavors I didn’t honestly anticipate to be a good combination. The cashews provided a nice crunch and a flavor that smoothed out the experience. And of course, every bite of pineapple was a good one.
Overall, is the Thai Barn the best Thai food in three states? No, not in this food critic’s opinion. I honestly prefer Lia’s Kitchen in quality and flavor, even if they are more expensive. However, I’m so very glad to have experienced the Thai Barn, and I will be back.
The Thai Barn is at 1580 state Highway 19 north in Trinity. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. every day but Monday and Tuesday for take out or dine in.
