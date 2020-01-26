Glenda Wynne sent me this info: The Angelina County Aggie Mother’s Club will host Aggie Family Night, formerly Burgers and Bingo, at 6 p.m. Feb. 10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center. Tickets are $20 per person pre-sold and $25 at the door, which includes dinner and 12 bingo games (10 regular games and 2 maroon out games).
For ticket info, contact Glenda at 635-5876.
I bet any Aggie mom would have tickets. The proceeds go to benefit their scholarship program and also to scholarships for existing A&M students.
Julia and Helena Collmorgen, daughters of Robin and Joe Collmorgen and granddaughters of Mary Goodwin and the late Gerald Goodwin and Dorris Collmorgen and the late Richard Collmorgen, are on a “roll.”
Julia graduated from Texas A&M University Galveston with a degree in marine biology in December and will be living in Maui, Hawaii. She works for the Pacific Whale Foundation and welcomes all to come and see her in the 50th state.
Helena is starting her senior year majoring in finance at Stephen F. Austin State University, where she is a member of the college rodeo team.
Carol Chalfant sent me an email: We’ve picked a date for the Angelina Master Gardeners Spring Plant Sale — March 28 at Angelina Farmers Market. My favorite time of year.
John Porter had a surprise birthday party to celebrate his 80th birthday at his Lumbermen’s Insurance office downtown. Many friends braved the cold, rainy weather to wish him happy birthday and sign his “birthday log” that was really a cross section of a log.
Connie Porter did a super job of keeping the party a secret. Their daughter, Lisa Porter Baumann, came from Houston. I found out that her son, Todd Baumann, is in an appliance parts warehouse in Tyler, and her other son, Tyler, is in Marshall at his alma mater Wylie College, where he is the baseball coach. He just graduated in December and went to work.
Connie and John’s son Gregg was there. He works for Commercial Bank of Texas in Nacogdoches and Lufkin.
Is it spring? The paper whites are blooming all over town. We brought some from my Grandmother Mantooth‘s house and some from Billie Cardwell‘s house and they are blooming. The biggest clump is on Raguet where Pershing intersects.
Ernest got mad at some and threw them over the fence, and now they are blooming on the other side of the fence. Guess we took too much care of the ones in the flower beds.
Daughter Julie and Linda Sparks met Bonnie Dowdy at door 4, where she is an usher at the Temple Theater. They struck up old times when Bonnie told Julie that she had worked at First Christian Church when Curtis Keith was the minister.
Julie and Rocky Morris hosted longtime friends from Plano, Anne Rice, Debbie Rice and Cindy Carrio, for the weekend. They went to lunch at MarTeres Tea Room and the Chamber Banquet. They enjoyed shopping in downtown Lufkin. Rocky and Ernest cooked for them with brisket and fried fish ... two different meals.
I found out that Darnell “Dee” Bennett has purchased the Ola and Mary Tenney home on South First Street. Cile Braden told Dee that her husband Tenney was named for their father, who was a doctor. J.P. and Darrell McDonald are excited to have her as a neighbor. The house has been remodeled and is perfect for Dee. She moved from her place on the Angelina River with a Jasper address into Lufkin to a smaller place.
If you have a “Tenney” story, she would love to visit with you and learn the history of the house that was custom built in the 1923.
Had a card from Gann Medford Real Estate that Jim Rush, was a new Realtor joining them.
The Panther Baseball schedule is out. Gabby Murphy got it from son, Cy Murphy. They start Feb. 8 with scrimmages. The tournaments start Feb. 8 with the Pete Runnels Tournament on March 12-14 at Morris Frank Park. The district starts March 17. We are ready for some baseball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.