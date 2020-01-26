Dr. Dolittle was once known all over the world for his ability to talk to animals.
He was the champion of wildlife conservation, housing them all in his amazing compound for the sick and injured. Following the death of this wife, though, Dolittle has become an eccentric recluse.
When the Queen of England falls ill, he will have to decide whether to hide his head in the sand, or use his band of misfit animal friends to solve her mysterious illness.
Based on the century-old books by Hugh Lofting, “Dolittle” is “Pirates of the Caribbean” meets “Chronicles of Narnia.”
The visuals are impressive, as always: bright, colorful and whimsical. The animals are adorable and the action is fun and exciting.
There are plenty of jokes to be found, and kids and adults alike will be laughing throughout the entire story. The stage is set for many more adventures in this series, so there is no doubt that Dolittle is here to stay.
Disney assembled an all-star cast of well-known actors and their recognizable voices. Unfortunately, they worried way more about the names involved than they did their talent.
Many of the voices just didn’t fit their animal or their personality. But, hey, you recognize them. And that’s what matters ... star power.
Robert Downey Jr. was enjoyable as Capt. Jack Sparrow, the eccentric pirate captain. Oops. Excuse me. I meant to say that he did an adequate job as Dr. Dolittle, the flamboyant, oddball animal doctor who can’t decide on what accent to use for his part.
There are lots of other big names involved: Tom Holland, Octavia Spencer, John Cena, Rami Malek, Emma Thompson and Selena Gomez.
None of these are worth getting particularly excited about. There were just too many flat characters and actors to make you care about any of them.
The bright spot was the hilarious Michael Sheen as the villain. He was, sadly, underutilized and left me wanting much more of him.
There is some violence and peril in this film, but none of it is terribly intense or graphic. The animals have to fight other animals, at times. There are chase scenes and pirate ships sank aplenty.
There is one very mild expletive. Which begs the question why it even needed to be in there at all then. There are a number of naked animals, but no sex or innuendo, except for plenty of bathroom humor. It is the first time I remember ever seeing a dragon get a bowel impaction removed ... so that was one for the record books.
Don’t expect any drinking, smoking or drug use, of course. This film is very family friendly.
“Dolittle” follows the exact same winning formula Disney has used for every one of their movies, and produced something for kids to enjoy during the dry movie month of January. They remade “Pirates of the Caribbean” using talking animals. How could that possibly miss?
Unfortunately, there is nothing terribly new or noteworthy to this film. It is funny and kids will love it, and that is the point. It’s definitely the best option for kids during these dreary winter days. There are lots more Dr. Dolittle adventures to come, no doubt. I just hope they can do something new and different with the next ones.
I give it an adequate 7/10.
This movie is safe and fun for all ages.
Rating: PG for action, rude humor and brief language
Run time: a long 106 minutes
Side note: Stay through the credits (as if people don’t, this day and age) for a fun scene.
