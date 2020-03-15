My friend told me that her diamond bracelet was found.
She was checking on their dogs and the dog must have read about the reward because she found it in the dog bed. Her husband said he was glad the dog did not eat it.
I am always asking for news and Linda Daniel finally had some. She sent me a video of the Lufkin High School Panther Band marching in the Disney Parade in Disney World on Monday.
Valerie Castillo, who plays a trumpet, sent home pictures to her mom, who works for Linda, and she shared them with me.
Valerie posed with one of the princesses, one in front of the castle and one in front of Disney’s Hollywood. Valerie celebrated her 15th birthday in Florida. They sang “Happy Birthday” to her on the bus. In the video you can hear the crowd cheering LP and Go Lufkin as the band marched by the crowd.
I am a member of the Lufkin Band Facebook site and was able to see pictures from Audra Ainsworth, Sharon Kruk and Jennifer Steele Lantis. Thanks for the wonderful shots of the marching band with their “Mickey” hats on. A memory that will last forever. So proud of our Lufkin students. The band went by bus. I think the Panther Pride members were there, too. Johnna Walker posted that she was Disney-bound with 81 friends.
Mary Sears asked me when the next shred day would be and I saw in the Chamber magazine that it will be from 8 a.m.-noon April 9 in the Chamber of Commerce parking lot.
I got an address for Cory and Marlene Glover and their daughter, Jade. Marlene is the daughter of Jackie Simms, of Lufkin. Cory is the pastor at the Tapestry Church, Disciples of Christ Congregation in Greenwood, Indiana, near Indianapolis.
Judy and Karl McKinney were on the Star Princess Cruise from Los Angeles to Hilo, Maui, Oahu, Hawaii and Kauai for 15 days. They made stops in Maui, Oahu to Honolulu and Hilo. They did not make a stop in Kauai because of turbulent seas. They sailed for four days going west and five days coming east. It is the Grand Princess out of Oakland, California, that had the 2,400 passengers on ship exposed to the coronavirus.
I saw Dorothy Caraway and Melba Bolton at Mr. G’s at the alteration’s lady Shern Hall‘s having sleeves shortened. Enjoyed our visit. Melba is the niece of June Bone.
Angier Peavy had knee-replacement surgery two months ago and is spry and she can be. Good rehab on her part.
Ern Jr. had his birthday party at Rayburn Lake on Saturday. Crawfish with potatoes, corn, Brussels sprouts, mushrooms and shrimp was on the menu, plus fried bass, french fries and hush puppies.
Attending were: Barbara Rowe, Chad Rowe with Hudson and Thomas, Aspen and Justin Rowe, his mother Cordelia and Sidney J. Gardner, Mary Margaret Rowe, Brad Stevens, Michael Stevens with Crystal, Brad III and Mackenzie Stevens, Lillianna Brown, Kaylie, Aryanna, Paisleigh McCormick, Hugh and Alice Anderson, Hugh and Linda Anderson, Jacob Jones, Amy Overstreet, Clifford Warren, Brian and Melissa McKinney, Hope McKinney with Brylee and Cypress, Julie and Rocky Morris and Omar Munoz.
Omar is our watch-setting person. He was busy setting time to daylight saving time for me and Ernest.
The surprise birthday present was a bass boat to Ern from wife Barbara. She took a dip in the cold water to retrieve her dog Rango, who jumped in the water from the boat.
The Lufkin SPJST Lodge at 197 Hughes Road will be having their monthly third Friday dance from 7-10 p.m. Friday. Admission is $7 for members and $10 for guests. The band will be Johnny Tobias and Solid Gold Band. Please bring a covered dish or snack for the table. For more info contact George Scogin at 875-2867 or georgepat@consolidated.net.
Carolyn New said goodbye after five weeks in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Eliot and Bethany New and children Benjamin, Hamilton, Mary Catherine and new month-old baby Eloise. It was a good time, but she is glad to be in Lufkin. Ernest and I met her at the airport after we had eaten at Pappas Seafood in Humble.
Please be safe from the coronavirus. My daughter Nancy Herde was to fly to Switzerland to help Hannah Herde move back to the U.S. for her finishing work on her Ph.D. in physics. She has a job starting in August at Stanford University in California.
Now Hannah is in Lulea, Sweden, with her fiancé Martin Anders Mortsell waiting on the suspension of travel to the U.S. in the next 30 days. Thank goodness Nancy had not flown there or she would be stuck.
I hope that the people on Facebook sending pictures are home.
I’ll not mention them but they can let me know that they are back stateside.
