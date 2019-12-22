The sequel to the smash 2017 hit comedy, ‘‘Jumanji’’ finds our same lovable group of heroes two years later in their lives. The life-changing events of the last game have helped form them into strong, capable, young adults.
All but meek little Spencer, that is. Frustrated with his real life, he enters the video game once again. His friends are all sucked back in with him, along with some new players. The group will have to relearn what that thought they already knew about this dangerous world. And, this time around, the stakes are even higher.
Following in the footsteps of the first reboot was easy to jump right back into. The characters are already established and the rules of the game are set; you just have to find a way to add some new and exciting elements.
Just like an actual video game, the new chapter adds some new abilities and enhancements, some new challenges and a few surprises to keep the fun fresh and interesting.
The visuals are excellent, as always, and the danger feels very real. The new twist of having a couple of elderly men enter the game was a lot of fun ... for about five minutes.
The relentless game of Jumanji still has to be conquered, though, and when the writers remembered that little detail, that’s when things got downright stupid, at times. The story is all over the place, with an extremely uneven pace, and surprises thrown in suddenly that don’t make the least bit of sense.
You will chuckle plenty, mostly in the places you already laughed at in the trailer, though.
All the original cast returns. The Rock, Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan all come in feeling very comfortable in their roles, even though there are some curveballs thrown their way this time around, in the form of different people inhabiting their avatar bodies.
Awkwafina was a delightful addition to the video game world. All the actors showed a surprising degree of range as they switched back and forth between personalities and voices. This was a lot of fun to watch.
However, much like the elderly characters that Danny Devito and Danny Glover play, this premise did get tired quickly. It was difficult to care about the people, as they jumped between accents and motivations.
There is a similar amount of violence as in the first one. Expect plenty of fighting and animal attacks. There are some intense chase scenes and deaths, but none of them are graphic or troubling.
Sadly, there is significantly more language this time around. Most of it is mild, but they did particularly love using my least favorite word in the whole world ... GD. I lost count after 10 unnecessary times of it being screamed for no reason. There is no nudity, but some mild innuendo and jokes, as the old men are now in virile young bodies again. There is some mild references to drinking, but nothing that’s even discussed.
The 2017 version was an absolute comedy masterpiece, so I was so excited for the sequel. Pretty much every funny part you already saw in the trailer, though. The old people jokes quickly got as stale as Uncle Eddie’s bad hip.
The story went to such outlandish and random places, that it was hard to even be interested by the ridiculous conclusion. If you loved the magic of the first one ... I’d recommend just rewatching it for the thousandth time.
I give it a disappointed 6/10.
The language makes this inappropriate for kids and even younger teens. I’m not sure why we gotta cuss so much in this movie that was based off a children’s book.
Rating: a hard PG-13 for adventure action, suggestive content and language
Run time: 123 long minutes
Side note: Stay for the first part of the credits, as there’s a fun little teaser for the next inevitable sequel.
Wade Modisette is a local husband and father that seeks the best and most appropriate entertainment for his family. A movie connoisseur in his own mind, he seeks to educate his friends and community on quality choices for their family. Find more reviews and information at wadereviewsstuff.wordpress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.