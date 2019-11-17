The Lufkin coffee staple Standpipe Coffee House has added a lunch menu that just might make them known for more than their espresso.
The Chicken Salad Sandwich, Harvest Grain Bowl and Mediterranean Flatbread Wrap are available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or until sold out, and the menu marks an average 5-10 minute wait for lunch items.
The first takeaway I had from the menu is healthy and fresh.
The Chicken Salad Sandwich is served with a choice of Miss Vickie’s chips. I thought the sandwich was a fantastic combination of flavors that was a little on the sweet side. The sauce’s flavor is subtle and would be bland if not for the additional ingredients to boost it.
The cranberries and toasted pecans work well with the multigrain sourdough in the flavor department and in the balance of creamy and crunchy. The result is a filling sandwich with a delightful aftertaste.
The Harvest Grain Bowl is very good. The key to a good veggie bowl is the seasoning. Complementary vegetables are paired and tied together with oil, sauce, dressing or spices and herbs. Standpipe has done well with that balance.
From the black beans and roasted corn to the sweet potatoes and cherry tomatoes, the flavor is solid, and you get the added bonus of a honey cilantro lime vinaigrette.
The Mediterranean Flatbread Wrap, however, took the lunch menu to the top tier. I am not a vegetable fanatic, but this is how I would readily eat raw veggies in a heartbeat. There is something about the mixture of the warm Ziti sauce and the wrapping of pita and meat that makes the vegetables feel perfectly in place.
I don’t think I ever had a dish where I happily ate a raw cucumber until now. The only thing I thought it was missing was a helping of feta cheese to top off the Greek-inspired masterpiece.
I am absolutely going to have to be a repeat offender with the lunch menu at Standpipe Coffee House. I hope they see success and decide to add to it.
Standpipe is at 123 S. First St. in Lufkin and is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
