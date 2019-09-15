Save the date for The Pilot Club Angels Among the Pines to be held at 6 p.m. Nov. 12 at Crown Colony. They plan to take everyone on a “stay at home” cruise. It should be a fun evening. Tickets are limited. Watch for more details.
Jimmie Putnam and Ann Richardson have told me: It’s migration time — lots of hummers. Saw a dozen this morning flitting around. Could watch ’em all day. Jimmie has seven feeders and they are swarming.
Jimmie is home from her stay in Houston and on the mend from an artery surgery. She and Bob were not able to make the trip to Colorado this summer.
I tried the Grace 3 Patisserie and Biscuit Eater Bakery. I had the tiramisu and the peach cobbler bread. They are on the Sears end of the Lufkin Mall with pastries, desserts, cupcakes, muffins, banana bread and cheesecake.
Hudson Henderson went to Clemson for the Texas A&M game against Clemson. He wore his Aggie maroon shirt and his orange Clemson cap. He said that nephew George Henderson was not happy with his orange cap. Hudson was at Clemson for two years so he has a right to wear both colors.
There was much coverage of the rededication of the Liberty Garden at the Angelina Farmers Market.
Linda and Gerald Snider were the two that started the garden in 2002 in remembrance of the 9/11 attack. Lowe’s helped the Master Gardener volunteers with Lowe’s Heroes project. They provided hardscape, compost and plants.
A memorial stone has been placed to honor Angelina County first responders who protect us. It was very fitting that former Judge Joe Berry‘s funeral procession passed as we were at the rededication. The flags were at half-staff for Judge Berry.
State Rep. Trent Ashby said we need to have a few minutes of silence. Judge Berry was in office in 2002 when the garden was dedicated.
Elaine Cameron said that it was fitting that it had been 17 years to the day since the first dedication was Sept. 8, 2002.
Stop by the Farmers Market and see the flag poles and plants in red, white and blue.
Agnes Hutson, at 103 years old, was my oldest Lufkin High School alumni that I knew graduated in 1934.
Classmates of her daughter Janice Hutson Wingate at the funeral were: Beverly Kent, Susan Dickens, Carolyn Carlisle, Lynda Melton and Nell Hill. I sat by Carlyn Garner.
Agnes and husband Fred were a complete pair. We enjoyed visiting with them at Crown Colony Grill when they were traveling in their RV.
Invitations to Dinner and Dancing Under the Stars are in the mail for the fundraiser at the Museum of East Texas on Sept. 21.
The launch event for the newly formed Angelina College Foundation will be Dinner at the Diamond. Step up to the plate and enjoy live music, food and beverages, live and silent auctions and games all on the Angelina College Roadrunner Baseball Field at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. Tickets are $50, or sponsor a reserved table of eight for $400.
For tickets or more information, call 633-3213 or email dsmithhart@angelina.edu.
The AC Foundation’s purpose is to help strengthen the college’s ability to provide quality educational opportunities and services to aid students in reaching their full potential.
Taylor and Patrick Haney have started a new business.
ATX Auctions East Texas is a full-service online auction serving all of East Texas. They specialize in (new in box) returns from Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot and others.
To see all of the things they have available and snag some great deals go to ATXAuctions.com. Select “current auctions” and register as a new bidder at the top of the page. Scroll down and select “Lufkin Auctions” and happy bidding. Each auction will be online for approximately three weeks with a set pickup day in Lufkin.
They have lots of neat stuff and encourage everyone to check out their website.
Susan Dickens went to Colorado to spend a few days with Paula West (former Hudson High School choir director). She lives about an hour up the mountain from Trinidad. Looking out from her deck the Spanish Peaks are in plain view. What a sight.
They did some tourist things for a couple of days and also a lot of just relaxing in the dry air. It was warmer than normal, but it was great to be out of the humidity for a while.
On their way to visit Cuchara, they did a little mountain hiking up to a beautiful view of the mountains at a place known as the Vista. Susan just had a knee replacement in April, so she was a little slow. Take 10 steps, then breathe. Ten more steps and breathe. Made the whole two miles that way.
Paula plays the piano for a small church in Aguilar on some Sundays. The two went into town for church, and Susan played for her to sing “I’ll Fly Away.” The congregation joined in on the choruses.
Coming home, Susan missed her flight by just a few minutes ... the Denver airport is very congested. So instead of leaving at 2:50 p.m., she wound up on a 5:30 p.m. flight to Hobby Airport, which means she got in at 8:30 p.m. instead of 5:30 p.m.
She left her car at her daughter’s and had planned to take an Uber from the airport. However, no Ubers were available at that time of night from Hobby to the other end of Houston, so she wound up taking a taxi. Not cheap.
But she can’t say enough good things about Southwest Airlines. They were terrific in helping get her home.
Then she came home for a few days, and left the day after Labor Day for Crystal Beach with 10 of her retired Brookhollow buddies.
They spent a couple of days on the beach in a lovely house owned by Debbie and Bill Dean. They had a great time on the beach and, of course, there was a little bit of visiting and eating going on.
Those going were Debbie Dean, Carol Thurman, Louise Halyard, Margaret Huggins, Donna Vincent, Karen Hay, Cathy Bowers, Linda Stewart, Judy Slaughter and Susan.
After the beach trip, Susan had one day at home, and left for an eight-hour drive to Siloam Springs, Arkansas, where she lived during her fourth- through seventh-grade years. She has stayed close to several friends and goes back to the class reunions. This was the 60th reunion.
Siloam Springs is a small town in the Ozarks, near Springdale and Fayetteville. It is charming, with a creek running through the middle of town. It was selected as the cutest town in Arkansas recently. So all of Susan’s summer travel was accomplished in a two-week span. But what fun, and how lucky she feels that she can still do these things.
Carolyn Haney celebrated her birthday first with lunch with our birthday group of Nancy Moore and me, then Oscar Dillahunty and Thomas Moore joined us at the Angelina Brewing Company. It was packed that Friday.
