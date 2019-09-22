John Lassitter, music minister at First Baptist Church Lufkin, organized a trip to Sawtooth National Forest in Idaho. The group was: Scotty West, Hall Henderson, Chase Luce, Walker McWilliams, Hal Levine, Mark Morris, David Hearne, David Ormsby, David Sanders, Victor LaPorte and Gus Monsante. They flew into Sun Valley and were prepared for the backpacking wilderness area from Tuesday to Saturday. The altitude was from 6,500 feet to the highest at 9,800 feet. The ages of the group were from 32 to 42 and 57 to 62, all in good shape. They camped by lakes because there was no fire permitted in the National Forest. Each had at least 35 pounds in their backpacks. They went eight miles the first day, five miles the second day and eight miles the third day in the loop. The meals were powdered and each carried some of their provisions, which were sleeping mummy bags and tents. They encountered rain one day and the temperature dropped to 25 degrees at night. It was an easier hike down the mountain. A good time with meditation and scriptures was had by all.
Mabelyne McKnight celebrated an early 97th birthday with Linda Ellis and Amanda Ellis in Austin at the Renaissance Austin Hotel in The Arboretum. Mimi McKnight brought Mabelyne to the hotel for the visit. Her birthday will be Sept. 29. Happy early birthday to you, Mabelyne. Linda and Amanda were attending the State DAR Workshop in Austin.
Mark your calendar for the Junior League of Lufkin’s Second Chance Rummage Sale that will be Oct. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Oct. 5 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the St Andrews Catholic Church on Feagan Drive. The cost is $2 for admission. Help support the Junior League projects.
Heritage Antiques 10th anniversary had workers Laura Koch, Glenda Hodges and Lois Claraday. Gloria Lampkin was a vendor that was there and Cyndi Kullback was there buying for her antique booth. Glenda has been with Laura the entire 10 years with a booth.
I had a call from Jack Beckham in Deer Park that he had received a “messenger” from me about retirement money and a loan made from a source on Facebook. He asked if it was me and I said no. The fake calls are getting worse about interest rates on credit cards. They hang up on me when I punch “1” and tell them that I pay in full. They do not give an option to opt out anymore. I had a call that the caller ID said Stephen F. Austin and it was about credit card payments. Please do not answer any calls that you do not recognize. They will leave a number if they want you.
The Panther flags are flying at Loving Toyota and Loving Honda. Thanks for your Panther support, Lovings.
Carolyn New was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for two weeks with Eliot and Bethany New and her grandchildren Benjamin (7), Hamilton (5) and Mary Catherine (3). She took her poodle Ruby with her on the plane and she was a hit with the grandchildren. They played in the water, went boating and biked everywhere. Eliot and Bethany are moving in November into their new home.
Met Lois Gunn in Walgreens. She is taking care of her sister and brother.
Joe and Edgar Burton were having lunch at Whataburger when we were. Edgar said that for the first time, he had no one in school this fall. Kids are growing up fast.
I get mad every time I buy over-the-counter vitamins or anything else that is buy one, get one free. When you open the bottles and I pour both together they are not full then. Why are the bottles the same size but not number of pills anymore?
I have had several calls about the name of the Ford dealership where Amazing Grace Antiques has moved. Mary Jane West and Billie Willmon told me it was Henderson Medford Motor Company. Thanks for my history lesson.
Let me know your news.
