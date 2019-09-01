CORRIGAN — May marked the opening of an adorable, hole-in-the-wall tea room in Corrigan called Twigs & Twine.
From the moment you step inside Twigs & Twine, you enter into an atmosphere of warmth and light. In addition to well-crafted table placements and decorations, the restaurant is filled with small items for sale like candles and tea pots.
My niece and I went on a date to the tea room one afternoon and fell in love. The menu is small but diverse. I chose the Almond Tea for refreshment, and she got a Diet Coke. The Almond Tea has a distinct almond flavor that went well with almost everything I tried. It comes lightly sweetened, but there is sweetener on the table for those like myself who need a bit more.
For appetizers, I chose the French Onion Soup and the Lettuce Wraps, and both were delicious.
The French Onion Soup is salty and dark, covered in stringy white cheese and served with buttered toast, which is excellent to dip. Both of us kept going back to the soup for more.
A large piece of lettuce covers either a healthy dollop of chicken salad or shaved ham paired with tomato and avocado in the Lettuce Wraps. I chose the chicken salad, and it was amazing. The crunch of the lettuce is a great feeling next to the slightly sweet chicken salad. It’s a great low-calorie dish.
For entrees, my niece chose the Loaded Baked Potato, and I chose the Hot Bacon Dressing Salad. The Loaded Baked Potato was very good. Once again, it was cooked to perfection (I’m beginning to wonder if the other potato places around town should be taking notes … ), and the real bacon bits, sour cream, chives and cheese were piled high. The only thing we thought it needed was a bit more butter.
The Hot Bacon Salad was an incredible and interesting combination of flavors. Served over a bed of baby leaf spinach, the hot bacon dressing combines with the Mandarin oranges and feta cheese to make a sweet and sour combination that is different but delightful. This dish is definitely best for the adventurous eater. Once again, a great low-calorie dish.
We decided to splurge for dessert and get the dessert of the day — the Brownie Blast. This was one of the most amazing brownie crumbles I have ever had. The bites of warm, melty chocolate and the bites of crumbly, solid chocolate were made all that much better by the vanilla Blue Bell, whip cream and chocolate sauce.
Overall, we loved the experience. The staff was friendly and the prices were agreeable. This is truly the perfect lunch spot, and I would highly recommend it.
Twigs & Twine Tea Room and Gifts is at 505 N. Home St. and is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, visit the tea room’s Facebook page or call 208-2829.
