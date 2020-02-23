If you have found a diamond tennis bracelet in Walmart, Brookshire Brothers Gaslight or in one of the parking lots, I know who it belongs to. It must have slipped off of her arm on Feb. 10. She is my friend and she is devastated. It was a very special gift from her sweetheart husband for Valentine’s Day. If you know anything about this, please contact me. Lufkin is full of good honest people. There is a reward.
I enjoy visiting with GeorgAnna Perry Harper at Brookshire Brothers. It’s always a delight to learn where her children are.
I have received two “security alerts” from Discover stating unusual activity detected. My card was locked due to irregular card activity. Activate now.
I called Discover and was told all was OK with my account. The operator said that if it did not have Discover.com in the “From” field, it was a scam. Please do not fall for this scam and call the real phone number on the back of your card if you get one like this. I had another call from another credit card company and it was a scam. Please be careful ...
Julie and I attended the Dallas-Fort Worth Colony — Texas Division of the National Society Magna Charta Dames and Barons in Dallas. The Founders Day Luncheon was at Lakewood Country Club.
Robert Cobb “Genealogy and DNA” was the speaker. The DNA was very interesting and he urged all to join one of the societies like Ancestry, Family Tree or My Heritage. The male line carries the “Y” chromosome and the women mitochondrial or MT.
Most use the autosomal system and connect you to your ancestors. Julie and I stayed at the Hyatt House that is near the Ventana by Buckner condominiums.
Charles “Chuck” Childress is the executive director of this luxury high-rise 12-story Life Care community. He was the executive director for MRC PineCrest in Lufkin. Small world!
We also found out that Lauren Saloom is the activity director. She had been at PineCrest when my Aunt Rennie May Hickman was there.
We were the guests of Bonner (Burke) and John DeShazo for dinner in the Dorado Room for the Valentine’s Day meal. Stephan Pyles is the chef for the entire community facility. The food was superb with a choice of a Ventana wedge salad with house-candied bacon and guajillo cherry tomatoes (Julie got this) or tamale tart with roasted garlic custard and Gulf Coast crab meat (I got this).
Second course was a choice of seared sea bass with black bean prosciutto refrito, aji creamed corn sauce and crab mango ceviche (I got this) or roasted tenderloin with dried cherry chipotle sauce, potato pave and crispy Brussels sprouts (Julie got this with asparagus and not Brussels sprouts).
Dessert was warm huckleberry buckle with canela ice cream (we both got this) or Stephan Pyles’ Heaven and Hell Cake with raspberry sorbet.
We were eating on the fourth floor and all was delicious. Bonner and John have an apartment on the eighth floor with a view of the Dallas skyline.
That Friday at lunch, Julie met with her Women’s International Network of Utility Professionals at the Oncor Building. She dropped me off at the Inwood Terrace Shopping Center where I started at Chico’s.
I walked down the shopping center and had lunch at EatZi’s Market and Bakery. My unusual lunch was chicken quesadillas and a Thai shrimp egg roll. I did not know whether to eat the wrapper or not. I ate it.
Julie lost a James Avery silver sand dollar earring; it was found, but damaged. We went to the James Avery store at North Park Center and they repaired it and we returned to get it.
From there we went to High Street Antiques with 300 booths to see Henry Juvers to get Julie’s grandfather clock. He has a huge display of all types of antique clocks. We had to drive Linda Sparks‘ Toyota Sequoia for the length to get the clock back to Lufkin. We made it back with no trouble, thank goodness, and even were able to stop at the Dairy Queen in Frankston for dinner.
Thanks to Jolene Price at the post office for calling more postal workers to help at the front counter when the line was long.
The Class of 1960 has planned their 60th reunion for April 25 at John Lee Slaughters‘ warehouse.
My Class of 1955 has planned our 65th reunion for the same day, for lunch at Ralph & Kacoo’s Restaurant. Invitations are in the mail.
I hate to say “this is my last reunion,” but you never know. Hope that you had a Happy Valentine’s Day.
