It’s been 10 years since the zombie outbreak, and our family of misfits has perfected the art of slaying the undead. Looking for a place to settle down, they make their way to the vacant White House.
After a while of living the easy life, the girls get restless, once again, and take off. When the heartbroken guys get word that they’re in trouble, they happily take off to Graceland to rescue them once again.
Along the way, they make some new friends and battle some new foes in the ever-evolving zombie apocalypse. Can these new survivors help our team to reunite, or will they prove more of a hindrance than a help?
Director Ruben Fleischer returns to irreverently take on the undead scourge. The amazing formula from the first epic film wasn’t broke, so there’s no need to fix it. Expect the same laughs and gratuitous bloodshed, just like in the original.
Although pretty thin on plot, there is still plenty of fun to be had in this adequate follow-up to the first smash hit.
The gang’s all back for another round.
Woody Harrelson is hilarious as grizzled Tallahassee. Jesse Eisenberg is adorably squeamish Columbus. Emma Stone is tough and sarcastic Wichita, and once adorably young Abigail Breslin has blossomed into a young lady as Little Rock.
Rosario Dawson is her usual role as tough as nails Nevada, while Zoey Deutch is infuriatingly fabulous as ditzy Madison. The casting of the newcomers was spot on, once again. The chemistry between the whole crew is what makes this unconventional film so much fun.
There is a lot of bloody violence, just as before. Expect lots of exploding body parts as zombies are shot, stabbed, stomped, smashed and disemboweled in pretty much every way imaginable.
The language is frequent and extra salty. There is no nudity, but quite a bit of innuendo. There is some drug use and related jokes and some drinking. It’s very much an adult film.
Even though it was an impossible task to try to recapture the magic of the first ‘‘Zombieland’’ masterpiece, the team made a fun, hilarious companion film.
Although some of the jokes are recycled, and right on the verge of being overdone, there were a lot of chuckles to be found.
If you enjoyed the first one, you will enjoy this one as well; it’s as simple as that.
I gave it a hilarious 7.5/10.
This film is definitely not for children, but only suitable for older teens and adults.
Rating: a definite R for bloody violence, language, drug use and sexual content
Side note: Stay tuned during the credits for a delightful nod to everyone’s favorite Ghostbuster who got a raw deal in the first film.
