After Japan dealt us a devastating blow at Pearl Harbor, the American forces were nearly crippled in the Pacific.
With war at our doorstep, we had to find a way to protect the entire west side of our country. As the Pacific powder keg exploded, our outnumbered naval forces had to find a way to even the odds.
The paths of both countries finally led to Midway, the most important naval battle of the war. With nothing left to lose, our grossly overwhelmed forces made our last desperate, last-ditch effort to keep us all from speaking Japanese.
With gorgeous visuals and amazing CGI effects, this film will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish.
The camera angles put you in the open cockpit of the diver bombers, riding our submarine’s torpedoes as we all pray they find their target and treading water with your fellow exhausted soldiers, begging them to hold on a little bit longer, help is surely on the way.
Impressively, both sides of the battle were treated with dignity and respect, as both nations made the same sacrifice for what they thought was right. The action is tense and visceral, though not as graphic as ‘‘Saving Private Ryan’’-type films.
The actors look too similar, as do all the swarms of planes in the sky and ships in the water, making it frequently difficult to know what is going on. It is, nonetheless, a harrowing thrill ride that will leave you both exhausted and proud at its thrilling conclusion.
There was a large cast of well-known faces involved. They all played their parts, and all very well, I might add.
Although so many well-known actors played seemingly smaller roles than they are used to, with no one truly stealing the show, you could feel the honor that every person brought to their part and how proud they were to be a part of telling such an important story.
Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid, Aaron Eckhart, Mandy Moore, Nick Jonas ... they all played their parts to perfection. All are memorable and truly captured the urgency and sacrifice by the true heroes of that fateful day. You will not soon get this movie off your mind, nor the faces of the people that brought it to life before your eyes.
As this is a war movie, you can expect plenty of violence. There are countless explosions, bullets whizzing, people burned, shot, blown up, drowned and innumerable intense battle scenes.
The killings aren’t very graphic, surprising for such a film, but there is plenty of death and destruction to be found. There is some salty language; more than was necessary, I thought. Most of it is milder, but expect one very obvious F-bomb to be dropped on “those dirty Japs.”
There is no sex or nudity or innuendo. There just isn’t time for any of that. Expect some drinking and lots of smoking.
With the perfect release date on Veterans Day weekend, “Midway” retells the story of the turning point in the War for the Pacific Theater.
It’s been too long since I have learned about this important battle that shaped our country in so many ways that we all take for granted. The sacrifice of so many, the selfless courage, the desperate plans that should have never worked, but amazingly helped us win the war.
I shudder to think what would have happened, if the present-day United States were faced with such decisions and insurmountable odds. These are stories that need to be told. They need to never be forgotten. They need to be passed down to our children and to their children and never, ever leave our minds and our hearts.
We all need reminding of the sacrifices that have been made by the bravest few of us. We owe these and every veteran a debt of gratitude we can never pay. Expect to leave this film with a heaping helping of humility, honor and thankfulness.
I salute it with a reverent 7/10. It’s difficult to watch, but you’ll be so glad you did.
This movie is safe for older children, all the way up to adults. And needs to be seen and discussed by all ages. We all need to remember how we got where we are today and how differently things could have gone.
Rating: PG-13 for sequences of war violence, language and smoking
Run time: 138 tense minutes
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.