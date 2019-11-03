The Junior League of Lufkin Sustainers had their fall meeting at Crown Colony. Part of the program was the first presentation of the Legacy Award, which was given to Virginia Henderson Winston. She is charter member of the Lufkin Service League and was president from 1967-68.
The Service League was organized by a group of 23 women in 1953, and they have been volunteering for all of these years for Lufkin and Angelina County. Congratulations to Virginia for her work all of these years.
Angie Rope is the president of the Junior League Sustainers. Other officers are Allyson Langston, vice president; Carolyn Beavers, secretary; Jennifer Webster, treasurer; Carol Bradley, parliamentarian; Cindy Tierney, corresponding secretary; Marcy Weibe, Our View correspondent; Vickie Evans, Fall Luncheon hostess; Rita Rush and Becca Chance, Holiday Tea; Carol Bradley and Mary Jane West, Spring Social; LaJune Bradley, Emeritus representative; Susan Morgan, Emeritus luncheon; Cathy Todd, An Sweeny and Anita Caraway, Sustainer of the Year committee; Thalia Tierney and Mary King, Past President’s luncheon.
Rochelle Springfield drove from Woodville in the terrible rainy and cold weather. Vickie Evans said that there were 70 reservations and the room was full.
At my table were: Elizabeth Hearne, Rosemary Blackstock, Jetta Westerholm, Mary Martha Henderson, Shirley Jackson, Barbara Polk and Nancy Moore. Ladeen Pluss was glad that she was not in Denver in the freezing and snowy weather.
Jetta Westerholm told me that great-granddaughter, 9-year-old Kimberly Koch, had killed a 10-point buck at the Lavo Hester Ranch in Columbus. It was her first. Those at the ranch with her were dad David Koch and granddad John Koch and 5-year-old cousin Henry Koch. This is Jetta’s family ranch.
The same weekend, Jace Riehl killed his first, a doe at Pollok with his dad, Chance Riehl. Laura Koch told me that the weekend in Columbus was a family outing with David and Jacque Koch, Claire and John William, Laura and John Koch and Henry Koch, son of Drs. Joey and Rebekah Koch.
I “eat” everything that I ever say and I had said that I did not do trunk-or-treat. Mariellen Day was in charge of the First Christian Church’s Trunk-or-Treat for 2019 and told me I had no choice. So I was a greeter with Debra Moore and Julie Jumper-Morris.
The costumes were so cute on the children that participated. It was fun from 4:30-6 p.m. on Sunday night. Steve Moore and Rocky Morris cooked hotdogs for the crowd.
Rocky’s birthday celebration was a catered meal from Alex and Frenchy’s Bayou Grill in the former Dickey’s Barbecue location at 4001 S. Medford Drive, Suite 300.
We ordered Jambalaya, squash and sausage dressing, Louisiana green beans, four cheese macaroni, Louisiana yellow rice, boudin, Momow’s Potato salad, crab stuffed butterfly shrimp and King Cake for dessert.
Cindy was the manager that took our order over the phone. When we picked up the meal, Rocky found out that co-owner Jarrod French was from Farmerville, Louisiana, where Rocky’s family lived.
Dorothy Temple celebrated her 65th birthday all week. Son George and wife Anna came from Dallas for the weekend and on Monday George and Dorothy along with their Australian Shepherd Buster George went to Galveston.
They enjoyed dinner at Willie G’s and lunch at the Mosquito Café. George took the birthday cake with him to Galveston. The day after Dorothy’s birthday, Julie Jumper-Morris and I were with her at MarTeres Tea Room where all of the hostesses and kitchen crew were M&M’s in colored T-shirts with a Big M on them.
Julie had never eaten at the Airport Café, so we went for breakfast last week and met Yadi Venegas, Mittie Mills and Carol Baird. Breakfast was wonderful. Thanks ladies!
The First Christian Church’s Living Nativity will be Sunday, Dec. 8, and Monday, Dec. 9. Mark your calendar. An Evening in Old Bethlehem sponsored by the First United Methodist Church will be Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7. Things are beginning to fill the calendar.
The Friday night football game where the Panthers played Magnolia West was so wet and damp that we ate at the Dairy Queen and met Betty Page, my go-to computer person at A Plus Computer Repair, where she was buying chicken and dumplings, too. We had a brownie, Oreo, whipped cream, soft serve ice cream with caramel sauce and marshmallow cream. I think they called it a cupfection. Ernest and I split it and it was “almost to die for” good.
We drove out to the stadium but did not get out. Roger Self came back to his truck to get his slicker pants and said that the stands were wet and damp. Ernest went in and bought me a program from JonAnna Arnold and we came home and listened to Gary Ivins on the radio and watched the Astros baseball game. I am still having withdrawal since the World Series is over and my Astros did not win.
The Lufkin Dance Club monthly dance will be from 7-10 p.m. Friday, with entertainment provided by the “Glenn Lenderman Band.” The dance theme will be “Thanksgiving —Veteran Recognition.”
Admission is $7 for members and $8 for non-members. Please bring a covered dish for sharing beginning at 7 p.m. Come join your friends and meet new friends. You are guaranteed a great evening. Everyone is invited.
