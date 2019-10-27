Tiffanie Hayter won’t take ‘‘no’’ for an answer. So when the former Lufkin resident was diagnosed with breast cancer, she made sure it didn’t hold her back from accomplishing her dreams.
In 2015, Hayter moved from Lufkin to Houston. It was a major life change, but she still made time for her yearly mammogram that October. Due to the density of her breasts, she had often been asked to come in for follow up tests, but her funds were tight at the time, so she decided not to worry about it.
However, month after month, she continued receiving certified letters and phone calls requesting she return for a second mammogram.
“I told them, ‘I can’t afford the $500 to get this re-done.’ That’s the problem. She said, ‘What if we waived the fee? Could you please come in?’ The urgency in her voice at the time startled me.
I went in thinking I was just going in for a routine mammogram again and that turned into an ultrasound. I looked up at the monitor, and I could see there were five spots on my right breast, and then on my left breast, there were two spots.”
She immediately called Donna Hedgepath, a registered nurse and good friend.
“She said, ‘Tell them you don’t want to wait. Tell them you want a biopsy right then and now. Go ahead and schedule it because you don’t want to wait for results you already know.’”
Despite the staff’s reassurance that everything was fine, Hayter was called back in a week later for the doctor to deliver the news — she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of stage 1 breast cancer. A spot had been found located just behind the nipple. A week later, two more spots developed on her breast.
“I could hear him telling me that I had cancer. My first initial reaction was, ‘OK. Tell me what you want me to do because I need to get back to work.’”
When reality finally sank in, Hayter knew she had to tell her family.
“I text everybody in one group text message and told them all that I’ll talk to y’all when I get off work. Y’all talk to each other and figure it out. I would never do that again,” Hayter said laughingly. “I called my mom and called my dad. But I have three sisters and a brother. So who do you tell first? I just grouped all of them together.”
During a family meeting in Lufkin, Hayter told her family she didn’t want to be the sole decision maker during this process, and they decided they would keep the diagnosis to themselves.
“But, God kept talking to me, and he kept saying, ‘This isn’t your journey. This journey is for somebody else, and I need you to tell your story.’”
A fighter all the way, Hayter underwent a double mastectomy in October 2016, a year after her initial mammogram. She completed 25 rounds of chemotherapy and lost her hair. Despite the odds stacked against her, she remained positive and kept moving. Five hundred T-shirts were sold to family and friends across the world to help with mounting medical expenses.
Hayter said it was worst and the best time in her life.
“It made me look at myself and figure out who am I, and what is my purpose? That channeled a lot of inner demons that I needed to fight and overcome. My faith grew strong in that time.”
Three years later, Hayter is still recovering. After completing her treatments, she was diagnosed with “chemo brain,” a frustrating and debilitating side effect of cancer treatments that mimics the symptoms of Alzheimer’s. Hayter said she struggles with remembering words, numbers and other small details.
“I’ve had to do a lot of rehab, to learn things like how to spell ‘cat’ and add 2 plus 2. I had to go back to the basics and every day try to learn something to get back to functioning,” she said. “It has made me stronger. ‘No’ is not in my vocabulary. I can do anything I choose to do. Nothing is going to hold me back.”
Today, Hayter believes her journey was meant to help former co-worker Sonia Boonstra, when she, too, was diagnosed with breast cancer.
“When she called me to tell me her diagnosis, I felt like I went through it first for her to be able to get through it. That’s with everything in me. I feel like that opened Sonia up to be more transparent and be able to say, ‘Hey, look at Tiffanie. If Tiffanie’s doing it, I’m gonna do it, too.’”
For those currently fighting, Hayter reminds them to have faith, build a support system to lean on and share their journey.
“Be transparent for the next person behind you to know that they’ll be OK no matter what the outcome is.”
