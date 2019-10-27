Lufkin Chapter No. 382, Order of the Eastern Star, is having its major fundraiser, “A Tribute to Jim Reeves” concert by John Rex Reeves, nephew of Jim Reeves, at 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Lufkin Middle School Auditorium.
Advance ticket donations are $20 ($25 at the door) and may be purchased from any member of Lufkin Chapter No. 382.
Locally, members of Chapter No. 382 participate and support: the local animal shelter, feeding veterans at the VA outpaient center, donations to Child Protective Services’ Rainbow Room, collecting coupons for service people overseas, scholarships for high school students, visiting area nursing homes and other charitable causes.
Statewide, projects include scholarships for ministerial students, other general scholarships for youth and supporting a home for aged members.
Each year special charities are selected for that year’s emphasis and might include supporting Autism research, Kidney Foundation, Service dogs for Vets, and volunteer programs in elementary schools or volunteers in literacy programs and specific community outreach.
Nationally, Eastern Star Chapters donate funds to a wide variety of worthy charities. Some examples are: Cancer Research Project, Arthritis Fund, Heart Fund, Knights Templar Eye Foundation, Shriners’ Charities, orphanages and many other charities within each Grand Jurisdiction. In the United States alone, Masonic organizations give $1.5 million a day to charity.
For more information, contact Deneice Marshall, Worthy Matron Lufkin Chapter No. 382, O.E.S. kdmarshall09@yahoo.com.
I needed a sugar fix last week and called Charlotte Bynum, financial person at LISD. Charlotte and I go way back to my credit bureau days when she was in high school and brought peanut patties to work. Patsy Hopper would tell her not to give me one because I would be bouncing off the walls, which I would.
Charlotte said that she had bought some patties and had one left. She put my name on it and I went to the Administration Office for it. Belinda Gomez was at the reception desk and I found out that daughter Melany had emergency appendix surgery in The Woodlands. She is a student at Texas State University in San Marcos. Parents Belinda and Robert went to get her for the surgery. She missed some school and is back now.
Shelby Garcia and Jeremy Murphy were married Oct. 19 at the Southern Bell Venue in Center.
Parents are Leah and Ross Garcia and Amy and Joe Murphy. Ross, father of the bride, was dressed in a kilt in memory of his mother’s ancestors from Ireland. He had wanted her tartan pattern but did not have time to have it made.
The evening began with an outside ceremony led by Michael Murphy, uncle of the groom, and Cory Glover, past youth minister of the bride. We enjoyed the dinner provided by SFA Catering.
The evening continued with music provided by Jim Hughes with Hughes Entertainment and cakes were provided by Angie Nors of Dawson and Sassy Reds of Center.
The entire venue was decorated with greenery and flowers from Center Floral. Not only did the evening consist of the Aggie War Hymn, but also the anniversary dance. Ernest and I had been married the longest and were given the opportunity to give the newly married couple advice.
The wedding was coordinated by Cheyenne Garcia, the maid of honor and sister of the bride. It was fun seeing Cory Glover, former youth minister at First Christian Church, and wife Marlene who came from Paris, Tennessee, where he is the minister. They will be moving to Indianapolis, Indiana, where (small world), Stephen and Jennifer Lantis were pastors.
Something to remember was a saying as we entered the outdoor ceremony: “Pick a seat not a side, we are all family once the knot is tied.” Amen.
Power of Pink — but I still call it the Jan Moore Memorial Gala — was a big success. This was the 27th year.
Nancy Moore had a table of: Vicky De Blasé Youngblood, Anya Youngblood Lundberg, Hunter Youngblood, Linda Ellis, Julie Jumper-Morris, Linda Sparks, Charda Bronaugh, Tina Peavy and me.
Merlyna Valentine was the motivational speaker and she had us in tears. There were many times that she was interrupted with applause from the crowd.
There was a big goody bag and a smaller one. I always love to see what the merchants give us. Thanks to all. The lunch salad plate was from Brookshire Brothers and the Hudson Culinary Students were the servers. All went very smooth.
I always enjoy the Art Bra Contest, which was in its 11th year. The models were so cute when they showed the entries.
Thanks to CHI St Luke’s Health-Memorial for keeping up the tradition since Jan Moore passed away in 1993 and we started with a sack lunch at the hospital conference room furnished by Raymond Moore.
Nancy Moore, Toni Brown, Mary Martha Henderson and Barbara Polk have been the backbone of this for many years and we owe them a big thank you, too. The Moore Family are a big part of Angelina County and Lufkin.
Elizabeth Jenkins, formerly of Lufkin and now in Lubbock, will be 99 years old on Nov. 10. Thought some might want to send her a card to: Miss Elizabeth Jenkins, 4015 16th B, Lubbock, TX 79416. She wants to make it to 100.
Cissy and Bob McCarroll with granddaughter Caitlin McCarroll were at Cotton Patch Monday. Julie went with us. Cissy recommends the chicken tortilla soup with fresh avocados on the side. I get the chicken fried chicken, squash and fried okra each time. The McCarroll’s grandson, Austin McCarroll, is Lufkin’s football deep snapper. Go Panthers.
Last weekend was a good one. The Panthers won, Aggies won, Auburn won, LSU won and I am still cheering for the Astros. Hope that you have a good next week.
